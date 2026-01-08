How Much Firewood Do You Really Need To Keep Your Home Warm All Winter?

As the chilliest months of the year are upon us, many turn to their wood-burning fireplaces and wood stoves as an instrumental heat source for keeping their homes toasty while winter weather roars outside. But if you've recently moved to a new home or are a firewood novice, it's understandably tricky to figure out how much wood you'll need to keep the crackling fire going all winter long. So is there a trick or mathematical equation you can use to calculate just how much firewood your home will burn through in a season?

While there's no magic formula that will tell you the exact number of logs you'll need, there are some guidelines for calculating a reasonable ballpark. The general consensus among experts is that, in a colder climate, you'll need about two to three cords of wood to be the season's primary heat source for 1,000 square feet of space, whereas one to two cords will suffice for the same size area in warmer regions. This means that a 2500-square-foot home in Wisconsin might need up to seven or eight cords, while a 900-square-foot North Carolina bungalow might only need one or two. When in doubt, round up to the nearest full or half cord of wood, as it's far better to be overprepared than shivering.

But here's where things get complicated. While using this general framework can get you fairly close, it's important to consider the many variables prior to ordering firewood so you can adjust your estimate as needed. These include your climate, usage, insulation, wood type, and stove efficiency, to name a few. So let's dive into all the nitty-gritty about how to best guesstimate your firewood needs for heating your home until the end of winter hibernation.