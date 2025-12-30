Don't Waste Your Money: The Best Type Of Firewood For A Long Burn Time & High Heat

When investing in firewood to heat your home, the name of the game is getting a type that's going to give you an efficient, clean, long-lasting, consistently hot burn. If you were just lighting a short fire for the purposes of aesthetics and enjoyment, the wood species would matter less than when buying in bulk to supply your wood stove or fireplace with fuel for the winter months. And considering that you could go through four to six cords of wood to heat a 2000-square-foot home in a cold climate and pay an average cost of $250 to $500 per firewood cord, it's essential to choose the best kind.

And what exactly is the best wood type for your fireplace or wood stove? The short answer is that most dense, seasoned hardwoods will do the trick. The longer answer is that because of its high heat value, consistent output, and long burn time, seasoned oak will give you the most bang for your buck with a wood that burns longer, hotter, and more reliably than many alternative widely available species.

While a cord of approximately 600 to 800 logs of already seasoned oak may cost more upfront (though you can buy green wood for less and season it yourself), it's efficient and more cost effective in the long run to heat your home versus a species that burns more quickly. The secret to oak's success as firewood after its long seasoning period lies all in the density of its interior structure, so let's break down exactly how long oak should be seasoned for the best burn and why it's the ideal wood for a long-lasting, hot fire.