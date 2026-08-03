9 Multifunctional Tools That Are A No-Brainer For Your Lawn And Garden
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Keeping your yard and gardens looking their best requires a lot of time and effort. It also involves a wide range of tools, each designed to handle specific tasks, like removing weeds from garden beds or sanding deck boards. Before you know it, your outdoor shed is filled with multiple shovels, rakes, specialized clippers, and single-purpose tools, all of which take up valuable storage space. Managing all this equipment can become overwhelming. With so many single-use tools, you may have to dig around just to find what you need. It's also easy to misplace items when there are so many to care for.
Fortunately, instead of collecting a ton of different tools, there are plenty of multi-use tools available that are a no-brainer for your lawn and garden. Combination tools help make your lawn and gardening routine much simpler. You can move from one task to another with very few interruptions, completely changing how you approach yard work. Whether you're short on storage space, are on a tight budget, or just looking for an easier way to take care of your outdoor spaces, these multifunctional tools will help you get the job done.
The Truper Hand Digger and Cultivator Combo helps you easily dig and aerate your garden soil
The Truper Hand Digger and Cultivator Combo pairs a digging blade with cultivating prongs, which can help you when you're setting out new bulbs or planting seeds in your garden. The fiberglass handle gives you a steady grip when you're working in the dirt, making it much easier on your hands when you're digging shallow trenches or loosening compacted soil. Adding this to your garden kit makes sense because you no longer have to carry both a trowel and a hand rake. You can use one simple tool for both planting and soil prep, making your workflow much more efficient.
Garvee's 2-in1 Electric Handheld Hedge Trimmer easily switches between pruning and cutting
For bush and shrub care, Garvee's 2-in-1 Electric Handheld Hedge Trimmer has an interchangeable blade that makes it easy to go from shaping hedges to cutting grassy borders instantly. Carrying around heavy tools can get tiresome quickly, but this trimmer weighs just two pounds, reducing arm fatigue so you can work longer. It has a long battery life and comes with a built-in safety lock, so the motor won't run until you're ready. This tool replaces larger shears and edge trimmers, making it much easier to handle light pruning and detailing.
Tackle hoeing and raking with the Rak-O 4-in-1 Multi-Purpose Garden Tool
If you have a dog, you know one of the most dreaded tasks is picking up dog waste. It's also a back-breaking job, but just leaving it can be bad for the environment and create an unsightly mess. The Rak-O 4-in-1 Multi-Purpose Garden Tool has a long handle, allowing you to clean up after your pet without bending over. It also includes a standard garden hoe to break up dirt and a retractable rake for gathering leaves. When you get hot and need a break, you can use the integrated bottle opener to open your favorite beverage. This tool simplifies yard work by combining several different ground-clearing tasks. It also stands up on its own when you're ready to put it away.
Combine five tools in one rotating head with the Yard-X Multi-Use Garden Tool
Made from forged steel, the Yard-X Multi-Use Garden Tool has a dual-sided head with a rounded hoe on one end and a tine fork on the other. The head is adjustable and rotates 180 degrees, allowing it to function as five separate tools, going from soil prep to planting with one tool. It's best used for digging up weeds, scraping the top layer of soil, hoeing, aerating your lawn and plant roots, and raking up small piles of brush. It's extremely helpful because it's durable enough to last and helps reduce clutter in your storage building.
The Ryobi Brush Cutter and String Trimmer provides two distinct cutting methods
Ryobi is a popular tool brand that's known for quality. The Brush Cutter and String Trimmer is powerful enough to get rid of weeds in the garden, and it can trim grass in tight areas near walls and fences where your mower can't reach. It uses a battery that lasts approximately an hour, allowing you to tackle larger jobs. It also has a bike handlebar design that is more comfortable than a single grip, giving you greater control. This is a worthwhile purchase because the tool tackles both heavy overgrowth and border maintenance in a single battery-powered machine, so you don't have to spend money on multiple power tools.
Handle a range of maintenance and repair tasks with the CAT Oscillating Multi-Tool DX49U
The Cat Oscillating Multi-Tool is driven by a 3.5-amp motor that's powerful enough for many different tasks. It comes with a cutting blade, saw blade, scraper, and a sander. Everything stores neatly inside the included case. In a garden setting, this tool works well for trimming small branches, cutting irrigation pipes, scraping planters, or sanding wooden furniture. This tool is a must-have addition to your toolshed because it keeps you from needing to haul multiple hand tools around for basic repairs.
The Gentlemen's Hardware Wood-Handled Multi-Tool fit directly in your pocket
There are several essential tools you need for a home DIY starter pack, including a screwdriver, cutter, and saw blade. The Gentlemen's Hardware Wood-Handled Multi-Tool combines many of these necessities in one. Designed like a pocketknife, this tool includes a root remover, knife, saw blade, bottle opener, screwdriver, and weeding utensil in one. It's also small enough to carry with you anywhere. This useful purchase provides immediate access to these functions, so you don't have to walk back and forth to the shed when handling minor tasks.
The STIHL KombiMotor Multi-System Power Head features interchangeable attachments
The STIHL KombiMotor Multi-System Power Head lets you purchase a single base unit and mix and match the available attachments that you use most. Sold separately, these attachments include tools like trimmers, cultivators, bristle brushes, hedge trimmers, and grass blades. This combination system is ideal for property owners who require different equipment throughout the year. Buying into this type of system makes sense because you can handle multiple lawn and garden tasks using a single engine, which cuts down on overall equipment costs. The 91R has a semi-automatic choke and a one-touch stop for safety and fuel efficiency. All attachments can be purchased at any authorized STIHL dealer.
Keep your lawn looking its best with the Black and Decker Cordless Battery-Powered 3-in-1 Machine
There are plenty of advantages to battery-powered lawnmowers, with the biggest being that there's no messy oil to deal with. They typically come with several batteries, providing hours of runtime without fueling up. The Black & Decker Cordless Battery-Powered 3-in-1 Machine is the perfect machine for small yards. The mower adjusts to different grass lengths, depending on your personal preference. It's also compact enough to maneuver in tight spaces where a traditional mower can't go. Buying this three-in-one machine is a sensible choice because it covers the basic tasks of mowing, trimming, and edging while taking up minimal storage space.