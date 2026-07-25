Ditch The Pricey Tools: Aerate Your Lawn With A DIY Solution That Costs Less

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If your lawn has patches of brown or yellow and just looks unhealthy, the soil could be acidic or too dense and compacted to support healthy growth. You can correct this by punching holes in the ground with an aerator. Motorized aerators can get expensive, but for small areas, all you really need is a simple manual coring aerator like the Yard Butler Manual Lawn Coring Aerator for $48.95. Considering that other aerators can cost hundreds or even thousands of dollars, this is a pretty good deal.

Aerators come in two types: core aerators and spike aerators. Whereas a spike aerator forces its way into the ground, pushing dirt in front of it as it goes, a core aerator pulls out a plug of grass and soil, leaving a small hole. This is actually better for the grass because the holes don't compact the soil and allow water and nutrients to reach the roots.

The Yard Butler tool is a core aerator specifically designed for lawns. It features two ½- by 4-inch hollow steel tubes positioned at the ends of a bar that you press into the ground with your foot. The foot bar is attached to a 38-inch steel handle with ergonomic grips, so no bending is required. Simply push the tubes all the way into the ground with your foot, pull the tool straight up to extract the tubes, move to a new position, and repeat. On the second push, the cores extracted from the first push are automatically ejected from the tubes.