The Simple Way To Fix Your Patchy Lawn And Prevent Weeds From Taking Over

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Weeds are not necessarily ugly or useless. Some people even grow dandelions for salads and teas. They're only considered weeds when they're growing in places they aren't wanted. If that happens to be in your lawn, there's an easy way to control them: overseeding. At the same time, this technique helps restore a patchy lawn to looking lush and green.

Overseeding your lawn means to sow seed directly over existing grass, rather than on a bare block of earth. As the new grass sprouts and becomes established, it fixes the ugly brown patches or bare spots to which many lawns are prone, and that's bad for weeds. They like to grow in these nutrient-rich patches, but the new grass outcompetes them. Essentially the denser your lawn, the harder it is for weeds to grow. Besides dandelions, overseeding helps control several common annual and perennial weeds including crabgrass, chickweed, and others.

Your lawn may have developed patchiness for several reasons: It may be underwatered, you may be mowing it too short, you might have a subsurface grub infestation, or too many people may be walking on it. It's also possible that the soil has gotten compacted, or a layer of thatch has developed that basically smothers the grass growing underneath it. Be aware that you'll need to address these root issues if you want overseeding to succeed.