The Lawn Aeration Trick That'll Revive Your Patchy Yard Without Pricey Equipment

The goal of nearly every homeowner with a lawn is for their grass to be thick, healthy, and green. When brown patches occur there may be a few different reasons for the problem, but one of the most common is soil compaction. Compaction, soil too tightly packed together, keeps moisture and oxygen from the soil, starving microorganisms and the grass roots from the nutrients they require for healthy soil. Compaction can occur in high-traffic areas and sections of the lawn with poor water drainage. Poor drainage is exacerbated by extreme rain events. Use this tool to calculate your soil compaction, then get ready to fix your issue. The solution to this problem is aeration, holes bored into the soil.

Aeration provides a pathway for air and moisture to easily penetrate the top 4 to 6 inches of the soil. Healthy soil is a complex mix of many components, bacteria, fungi, protozoa, and nematodes, to name a few, all of which require oxygen and moisture. Aeration is a great way to support all those components while fighting soil compaction. There are machines to properly aerate soil which are expensive to rent and more so to own, but fear not, how and when to aerate your lawn is not beyond you (we have a trick!). But, first, more about effective aeration.