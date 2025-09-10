To Avoid Patchy Grass In The Spring, This Is When You Should Overseed Your Lawn

About 45 days before you expect the first frost in your area, start by selecting an appropriate grass seed combination for where you live. Your hardware store or local nursery will direct you in the right direction. Seed mixtures with two or three varieties of grass are a good choice as the mixture will provide seeds that can do well in the shade, in the open, and in high traffic areas – all in one application. Next, mow your lawn shorter than normal. This allows light to reach the seeds and helps them germinate. Use a leaf blower to clear the lawn of unwanted debris. Apply a mulch to your lawn, especially in the distressed areas. Now, spread the seed evenly with a broadcast or lawn spreader. With that done, gently rake your lawn to ensure the seeds are in contact with the soil.

Immediately after you have spread the seeds, follow up with a starter fertilizer. A liquid spray is likely the easiest and most effective way to get that task done. You also need to water your seeds and sprouts religiously. Early on, you need to keep them moist but not floating. If you've applied mulch, a morning watering will suffice as the mulch retains moisture. If you've skipped the mulch step, three light waterings per day are best. After the seeds have sprouted for a while, switch to soaking the sprouts once a day to develop root growth. Don't mow your new grass until it has grown to about 3 or 4 inches tall. Be sure to have a sharp blade on your mower to keep it from pulling the new blades of grass out by the roots.