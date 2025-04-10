The Pros And Cons Of Battery-Powered Lawnmowers (And Top-Rated Options To Consider)

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Electric lawn mowers have become very popular in recent years. Once considered an odd sight on your everyday Saturday morning stroll through the neighborhood, many people now believe they're the ideal way to mow a lawn. And while it's hard to argue that a battery-powered lawn mower's comparably quiet volume is a big perk over their gas-powered ancestors, many are hesitant about splurging on these new(ish) kids on the block. Do they hold up? Are they worth it? Are they truly better for the environment? And how do they work, anyway?

Well, to start with the last question, the answer is lithium-ion technology. That added power, as well as improvements in electric motors, have made battery powered lawnmowers not only possible, but for many homeowners, practical. And as far as environmental impact, yes, using one of these is clearly better than a gas model. An electric lawn mower produces no pollution during use. No exhaust fumes to stink up your yard or clothes. Recent reports have found that the combined impact of gas-powered tools working on yards (and other kinds of landscaping) puts 68 million tons of nitrous oxide — and 30 million tons of carbon dioxide into the air per year – which is a significant contribution to air pollution, and a decent reason to use a battery-powered lawn mower unto itself. On the other hand, to be fair, the mining required for lithium, cobalt and nickel used to make the batteries can have negative environmental effects, as well.

That said, environmental aspects aside, let's take a closer look at the pros and cons of owning (and using) these machines.