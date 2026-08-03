Turn Metal Baskets Into Countertop Storage With A Space-Saving Dollar Tree DIY
Is countertop clutter keeping you from your full cooking potential? Every kitchen has its share of organizational struggles, but the best solutions are often simple and inexpensive. TikTok creator allia.khouri creates one such storage option using wire baskets and paper towel holders from Dollar Tree. (Add these to your list of Dollar Tree items you need to perfectly organize your kitchen.) She combines them quickly into a two-tiered basket stand, with the paper towel holders serving as the framework.
The beauty of this project is that, like other versions of tiered kitchen storage racks, it utilizes the vertical space on your countertops. You can store twice the number of items in the same small space. To make one for your countertops, you'll need two Essentials Round Vinyl-Coated Wire Baskets to create the storage tiers. Then, snag two Cooking Concepts Paper Towel Holders for the supports. The final necessary piece is a pack of zip ties to secure everything together.
Of course, leaving the tiered countertop storage as-is can be a little boring. Since the baskets and paper towel holders are different colors, spray painting them is a simple way to create a unified look. You might also want embellishment materials, like peel-and-stick wallpaper to line the baskets, trim to finish off the edges, or smaller wire organizers to separate your stored items.
Assemble a Dollar Tree tiered countertop storage rack
This Dollar Tree countertop storage is relatively easy to put together. First, place one basket between the two paper towel holders on their bases. Make sure it's centered, and use zip ties to secure it to both holders. Repeat with the second basket, aligning it with the top of the paper towel holders. Then, cut off the excess zip tie material. Spray paint the entire piece gold if you want a glam, upscale effect. If you prefer something more subtle, try black or white. You can also glue on beads, twine, and other decorative elements to make the paper towel holder less obvious.
For an extra functional touch, consider creating a stable base so tall, slender items (like handheld frothers!) won't tip over. To do so, cut cardboard circles the same size as the basket bottoms. Cover them with peel-and-stick wallpaper and slide them into place. Another idea is to put small plastic, glass, or metal containers in the baskets — this option lets you sort straws, tea bags, and other small kitchen essentials for better organization.
Alternatively, you could borrow elements from this Dollar Tree napkin holder decluttering hack. Zip-tie a Cooking Concepts Napkin Holder horizontally to the base of each paper towel holder, with the curved side facing outward. Cover the bottom side with a piece of plastic or cardboard to create a flat surface, and use the curved section to hold spice jars.