Turn Metal Baskets Into Countertop Storage With A Space-Saving Dollar Tree DIY

Is countertop clutter keeping you from your full cooking potential? Every kitchen has its share of organizational struggles, but the best solutions are often simple and inexpensive. TikTok creator allia.khouri creates one such storage option using wire baskets and paper towel holders from Dollar Tree. (Add these to your list of Dollar Tree items you need to perfectly organize your kitchen.) She combines them quickly into a two-tiered basket stand, with the paper towel holders serving as the framework.

The beauty of this project is that, like other versions of tiered kitchen storage racks, it utilizes the vertical space on your countertops. You can store twice the number of items in the same small space. To make one for your countertops, you'll need two Essentials Round Vinyl-Coated Wire Baskets to create the storage tiers. Then, snag two Cooking Concepts Paper Towel Holders for the supports. The final necessary piece is a pack of zip ties to secure everything together.

Of course, leaving the tiered countertop storage as-is can be a little boring. Since the baskets and paper towel holders are different colors, spray painting them is a simple way to create a unified look. You might also want embellishment materials, like peel-and-stick wallpaper to line the baskets, trim to finish off the edges, or smaller wire organizers to separate your stored items.