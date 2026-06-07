Goodbye, Counter Clutter: Turn Dollar Tree Finds Into Stylish Countertop Storage

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All countertops are prone to clutter, from bathroom to kitchen spaces. The best way to control messes is to craft organizer sets that keep countertops stylish and tidy. The TikToker beautybyanabella came up with a great idea that says goodbye to countertop clutter. Their genius concept turns wooden Dollar Tree wood boards and pallets into a double-tiered organizer with potential in any room.

This idea is easy to style in rooms inspired by classic, farmhouse, and bohemian themes. It also befits most countertops, as the natural grain complements wooden cabinetry. The wood grain is considered a biomorphic pattern that reflects the world outdoors, so it embraces nature in a way. Additionally, this project promotes individuality, which is another current trend in home styling. What better way to show off individual style than making home storage solutions from scratch?

Style and trendiness aren't the only perks of this DIY. This project is similar to another Dollar Tree hack for cleaning countertop clutter, and it's just as budget-friendly. If you need to stick to a super tight budget, relax knowing that you can find all the necessary supplies at Dollar Tree, including two Crafter's Square Wood Pallets, two Crafter's Square Wood Plank Boards, acrylic paint, and hot glue. However, don't be afraid to venture beyond the dollar store to buy an even cheaper paint that emulates the original idea. The TikToker behind this hack used a common big-box store find, which is the Apple Barrel Acrylic Paint in "Melted Chocolate."