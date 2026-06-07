Goodbye, Counter Clutter: Turn Dollar Tree Finds Into Stylish Countertop Storage
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All countertops are prone to clutter, from bathroom to kitchen spaces. The best way to control messes is to craft organizer sets that keep countertops stylish and tidy. The TikToker beautybyanabella came up with a great idea that says goodbye to countertop clutter. Their genius concept turns wooden Dollar Tree wood boards and pallets into a double-tiered organizer with potential in any room.
This idea is easy to style in rooms inspired by classic, farmhouse, and bohemian themes. It also befits most countertops, as the natural grain complements wooden cabinetry. The wood grain is considered a biomorphic pattern that reflects the world outdoors, so it embraces nature in a way. Additionally, this project promotes individuality, which is another current trend in home styling. What better way to show off individual style than making home storage solutions from scratch?
Style and trendiness aren't the only perks of this DIY. This project is similar to another Dollar Tree hack for cleaning countertop clutter, and it's just as budget-friendly. If you need to stick to a super tight budget, relax knowing that you can find all the necessary supplies at Dollar Tree, including two Crafter's Square Wood Pallets, two Crafter's Square Wood Plank Boards, acrylic paint, and hot glue. However, don't be afraid to venture beyond the dollar store to buy an even cheaper paint that emulates the original idea. The TikToker behind this hack used a common big-box store find, which is the Apple Barrel Acrylic Paint in "Melted Chocolate."
How to craft a stylish countertop organizer from Dollar Tree items
Before starting to assemble the countertop storage solution, paint all four wood pieces with acrylic paint. Once the paint is dry, start designing the organizer with the two wood pallets as the sides and the wood plank boards as the middle pieces. Beautybyanabella used hot glue, which is ideal, since it works well for making precise glue lines. Hot glue is also easy to work with because it won't forever cement the wood blocks in place. If mistakes are made, it's weak enough to be broken apart for another attempt. Put a line of glue on the edge of the wood pallets, adhering them to either side of the plank boards in the same fashion as beautybyanabella's TikTok.
Once the pieces are glued in place, this project is technically finished. To ensure it holds up to humidity in certain rooms, you can always add a final finish to be safe. Pick a clear sealant like Mod Podge Gloss Craft Adhesive for an additional protective layer against scratches and moisture. This step is highly recommended in bathrooms or near appliances that give off heat and steam. Place the finished piece on countertops in bathrooms, kitchens, laundry rooms, and more. In fact, if you pair it with other methods, like extra kitchen storage ideas that free up space, entire rooms could become more practical and organized.
Keep in mind that the brown-colored paint isn't your only option. Use a can of wood stain to darken the surface without masking the wood grain. For a little more flair, skip the paint and stain altogether, and decoupage a vibrant patterned paper over the shelves instead. You could even wrap the surface in a peel-and-stick vinyl roll.