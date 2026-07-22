Save Your Money: A Cheaper Way To Declutter Your Bathroom With Dollar Tree Napkin Holders

Head to the kitchen section of Dollar Tree and stock up on Cooking Concepts Wire Napkin Holders. Why? It's not to hold napkins (although you can grab an extra for that, too). It's to try some clever ways to use Dollar Tree's napkin holders to organize your home. We've seen a lot of creative transformations. However, not many are as glam as the two-level countertop organizer from TikTok creator Suahil Alejandra. The gold-finished design features four of the napkin holders, two on each level, turned sideways to make curved shelves. The wire creates a rim to keep bottles from sliding off.

Before we get into the how, let's cover the materials you need, starting with four of the metal napkin holders to create the shelves. You'll also need a Cooking Concepts Wire Paper Towel Holder to serve as the stand for the rack and a pack of Cooking Concepts Flexible Chopping Mats for the shelf liners. To hold it all together, grab some E6000 glue and zip ties. Finally, you'll want spray paint (gold for a glam look or other shades to match your bathroom) to give the stand a uniform look.

If you already have the glue and the paint on-hand, this project comes in at under $10, which makes it a cost-effective bathroom storage solution. It's roughly 11 inches at its widest point (two napkin holders wide). So, it can fit in a small corner on your countertop or on a shelf to hold toiletries, hair accessories, and other bathroom essentials. You can also complement this holder with a hair accessory organizer made from Dollar Tree napkin holders.