Save Your Money: A Cheaper Way To Declutter Your Bathroom With Dollar Tree Napkin Holders
Head to the kitchen section of Dollar Tree and stock up on Cooking Concepts Wire Napkin Holders. Why? It's not to hold napkins (although you can grab an extra for that, too). It's to try some clever ways to use Dollar Tree's napkin holders to organize your home. We've seen a lot of creative transformations. However, not many are as glam as the two-level countertop organizer from TikTok creator Suahil Alejandra. The gold-finished design features four of the napkin holders, two on each level, turned sideways to make curved shelves. The wire creates a rim to keep bottles from sliding off.
Before we get into the how, let's cover the materials you need, starting with four of the metal napkin holders to create the shelves. You'll also need a Cooking Concepts Wire Paper Towel Holder to serve as the stand for the rack and a pack of Cooking Concepts Flexible Chopping Mats for the shelf liners. To hold it all together, grab some E6000 glue and zip ties. Finally, you'll want spray paint (gold for a glam look or other shades to match your bathroom) to give the stand a uniform look.
If you already have the glue and the paint on-hand, this project comes in at under $10, which makes it a cost-effective bathroom storage solution. It's roughly 11 inches at its widest point (two napkin holders wide). So, it can fit in a small corner on your countertop or on a shelf to hold toiletries, hair accessories, and other bathroom essentials. You can also complement this holder with a hair accessory organizer made from Dollar Tree napkin holders.
Napkin holders create a stunning tiered stand
Turn a napkin holder on its side and trace it onto one of the flexible mats. Repeat this process four times (one for each shelf) and cut them out. You could also use thick cardboard covered with contact paper. Glue the half-circle shelf liners to one side of each napkin holder.
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Zip tie the first two napkin holders opposite each other on top of the base of the paper towel holder to create an oval shape. Repeat the process with the other two napkin holders to create the top shelves, leaving part of the rounded top visible. (You can slide scrunchies over it for extra storage or add a large faux gemstone as a decorative topper). If you want to make enclosed shelves, cut pieces of the flexible mat to glue around the outer edges of the shelves. You can also stagger the location of each shelf instead of putting the pairs at the same level.
Spray paint the entire thing in your preferred color. The two curves on the napkin holders create divided sections in the shelves for your bottles to keep them organized. You can also slide folded hand towels or washcloths in the holders, similar to this Dollar Tree hack for easy towel storage.