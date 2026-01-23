14 Simply Genius Ways To Use A Dollar Tree Napkin Holder To Organize Your Kitchen
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
There's no need to splurge on organizers to get a messy kitchen in order. With a little creativity, anyone can repurpose items from Dollar Tree to create quick and easy solutions to corral clutter. The Cooking Concepts Wire Napkin Holder is basic in design and was created for a niche purpose. However, it's useful far beyond storing paper napkins. The holders are popular on social media, where DIYers demonstrate how to use them to create practical storage pockets on countertops and in cabinets, drawers, pantries, and refrigerators.
Below are 14 genius ways to use and repurpose a Dollar Tree napkin holder in your kitchen. Most of these ideas only require the napkin holder and a few other supplies. In most cases, you can craft a practical organizer for less than $10. In fact, many of the DIYs are doable solely using items from the dollar store. Read on to learn how to utilize these holders for kitchen organization, as well as some helpful tips.
Combine Dollar Tree napkin holders to make a countertop coffee pod holder
Assemble your own coffee pod holder using four napkin holders and a Cooking Concepts Paper Towel Holder. Zip-tie the bases of the napkin holders around the paper towel holder, as seen in LifeDIYJosie (LifeAt50&Beyond)'s YouTube tutorial. Both items come in a stainless steel finish, making them match most standard kitchen fixtures. You can also customize your storage vessel to make it fit right in with some big kitchen trends by spray-painting it in warm-toned, matte metal finishes using a paint and primer combo like Rust-Oleum's Universal All Surface Spray Paint.
Prop up decorative dishes and cutting boards on a kitchen countertop
Several napkin holder designs can dress up a modern tablescape. If you prefer a more eclectic vibe, take another route and turn Dollar Tree wire holders into cozy, bohemian accents. Start by tying yarn or twine at the bottom of the napkin holder, and wrap it around the curved metal. Use brightly colored yarn for a more eclectic look, or opt for twine for a more rustic vibe. Tuck this holder in a kitchen shelf or counter corner, and use it to prop up decorative dishes.
Repurpose the napkin holder as a portable condiment holder
Instead of tucking napkins into one of these Dollar Tree organizers, store two bottles of your favorite condiments inside it, such as the classic pairing of ketchup and yellow mustard. The napkin holder keeps them propped upright, even when they're running low, so there's less risk of them falling over and getting lost behind other refrigerated items. The only caveat is that the wire holder only fits bottles with a similar slim design; most round jars are too large for the few inches of space.
Use the holder to prop up kitchen cookbooks
There's another way to use these wire stands without changing much about them. Set one up against a backsplash or an integrated splash to put a cookbook on display. Swap them out as the seasons change to keep your interior design dynamic throughout the year. Or use a gorgeous cookbook that doubles as decor to add character and function to a kitchen space. The shape of the wire is also good for propping cookbooks open, so they are easily read while multitasking.
DIY a standing rack for cooking utensils
This utensil holder requires a Cooking Concepts Paper Towel Holder, zip ties, and two of the napkin holders. Use zip ties to affix the napkin holders to the top of the paper towel holder, as demonstrated in Thrifted Living's YouTube video. The beauty of this wire utensil organizer is that it's completely ventilated on all sides. This puts it a step above more stylish caddies like DIY concrete kitchen utensil holders, which have unique aesthetic appeal, but don't hold up as well to water that drips off freshly washed utensils.
Stop lids from getting lost in deep drawers with a DIY lid holder
Combine any number of napkin holders for this homemade pot-and-pan lid organizer for deep kitchen drawers. Once again, use zip ties to connect multiple napkin holders side by side to form a long half-cylinder shape. It only takes two zip ties on either side of the connecting wires, but adding more makes the organizer more stable. Once the organizer is set down in a drawer, pushed into a corner, and loaded with individual pot lids, it's quite sturdy and stays in place.
Organize baking sprinkles with repurposed napkin holders
Replicate the previous coffee pod hack with only one small change. Zip-tie up to eight napkin holders together over the paper towel holder, with four on either side of it. Don't worry about leaving space in between each tier, since you'll be placing items between the dividers instead of facing up. Tuck up to three bottles of baking sprinkles on each level of the holder. Stick this creation in a pantry or spice cabinet. It keeps the tiny bottles of baking sprinkles and glitter all in one place so none get lost behind larger spice bottles.
Combine wire holders to keep tupperware lids in line and upright
For this storage hack, line two or three of the napkin holders up side by side and connect them together with either zip ties or E6000 Eclectic Multipurpose Adhesive. Slide the creation to the side of a cabinet, and stow Tupperware lids in it so they don't fall out when you open the cabinet door. Keep the organizer from sliding around with a grip liner, such as the Bagail Drawer and Shelf Liner. Depending on the shape of the lids, about four to five fit per wire organizer.
Hold packaged cheese in your refrigerator side door with wire dividers
Measure the depth of your refrigerator doors. If they're at least 5.5 inches deep, Dollar Tree napkin holders should slide right in like divider slots. This is a great place to store bags of pre-shredded cheese. They'll be upright and easy to reach, lowering your risk of losing them when your fridge is full or accidentally spilling a semi-opened bag when retrieving it from shelf or drawer. Just make sure you hand-wash the dividers (don't use the dishwasher) from time to time to prevent mold and grime buildup.
Line up pans and cutting boards in cabinets
Create a sturdy organizer for your collection of flat cooking pans by using Super Glue Fix All Adhesive to cement the napkin holders' semi-circle-shaped wires together side by side. Combine enough holders to fit the width of a kitchen cabinet, then slide the finished piece inside. This is a great way to optimize narrow cabinet spaces that are tricky to organize. Divide your trays by type, such as broiling pans, cutting boards, muffin tins, and other baking and cooking pans. Items can stack sideways, saving space and making it easier to sort through them.
Display a cutting board collection using the Dollar Tree napkin holders
This DIY will need to hold up heavy cutting boards, so you'll need to make sure it's secure. Use several clear zip ties to fasten the napkin holders together. Don't worry about the zip ties showing, as the stowed cutting boards should block them from view. Arrange the cutting boards from largest to smallest down the line of holders, and angle the arrangement against the countertop. This is a cheaper and more minimalist version of the Yamazaki Plate Cutting Board Stand.
Keep electronics charged and out of the way while in the kitchen
Once again, anchor napkin holders together to make another organizer. This idea works on a countertop corner or end, as long as it's within reachable distance of an outlet. Prop up electronics, like tablets and phones, on this holder to keep them organized and away from any spills or food on countertops. The wire napkin holder is well-ventilated, which is optimal for keeping devices cool while charging. If the tangled charging wires look too messy, keep them contained with an IKEA product that helps manage cables.
Keep mail organized instead of scattered across your countertop
Keep mail and paper from cluttering countertops with a Dollar Tree napkin holder hack. Only a single napkin holder is necessary, but more can be added. Use this receptacle to store unopened mail as it comes. This keeps papers from inadvertently sliding into the spills and sticky messes that are inevitable in kitchen spaces. If you have a larger family, you can expand this idea by adding more napkin holders and assigning one to each family member. Differentiate them with wine glass charms, like the Yingzhao Wine Glass Charm Kit.
Create a multi-level cooling rack for baked goods
The biggest dilemma when baking or cooking for many people is that there may not be enough space for dishes to cool. Make use of vertical space on a small countertop by crafting a multi-level cooling rack made of Dollar Tree napkin holders. You'll need six napkin holders, two Cooking Concepts Paper Towel Holders, and a bulk pack of zip ties. Evenly space and secure three napkin holders up each paper towel holder on one side. Set them up on a flat surface against a wall or backsplash, and store up to seven trays.