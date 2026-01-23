14 Simply Genius Ways To Use A Dollar Tree Napkin Holder To Organize Your Kitchen

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

There's no need to splurge on organizers to get a messy kitchen in order. With a little creativity, anyone can repurpose items from Dollar Tree to create quick and easy solutions to corral clutter. The Cooking Concepts Wire Napkin Holder is basic in design and was created for a niche purpose. However, it's useful far beyond storing paper napkins. The holders are popular on social media, where DIYers demonstrate how to use them to create practical storage pockets on countertops and in cabinets, drawers, pantries, and refrigerators.

Below are 14 genius ways to use and repurpose a Dollar Tree napkin holder in your kitchen. Most of these ideas only require the napkin holder and a few other supplies. In most cases, you can craft a practical organizer for less than $10. In fact, many of the DIYs are doable solely using items from the dollar store. Read on to learn how to utilize these holders for kitchen organization, as well as some helpful tips.