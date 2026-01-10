Keep Mail And Paper Clutter Organized With A Dollar Tree Napkin Holder Hack

Clutter happens no matter the size of your home. Even the most expert small space organizing tips don't always keep a space clear. The key to keeping that mess in check is finding a permanent home for all the items that wind up lying around. This is easier said than done for non-permanent objects like mail. It comes in from the mailbox, and you can't toss it out because bills need to be paid and letters need to be replied to. So, what do you do with it in the meantime, apart from letting it collect dust on the counter or table? Use a Dollar Tree napkin stand hack to get organized.

The genius of this little trick relies on the shape of the serviette dispenser. A standard piece of mail can only be up to ¼ inch thick to qualify for letter prices through USPS. The flat bottom of Dollar Tree's Cooking Concept's wire napkin holder is just over 2 ½ inches wide, making it the perfect spot to store six or more rogue envelopes between reading and sorting. If you're looking for simple decluttering hacks you need to finally get your home tidy this spring, you might even have this one lying around already. And best of all, this fun little repurposed holder is completely customizable based on the decor in your home.