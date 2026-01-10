Keep Mail And Paper Clutter Organized With A Dollar Tree Napkin Holder Hack
Clutter happens no matter the size of your home. Even the most expert small space organizing tips don't always keep a space clear. The key to keeping that mess in check is finding a permanent home for all the items that wind up lying around. This is easier said than done for non-permanent objects like mail. It comes in from the mailbox, and you can't toss it out because bills need to be paid and letters need to be replied to. So, what do you do with it in the meantime, apart from letting it collect dust on the counter or table? Use a Dollar Tree napkin stand hack to get organized.
The genius of this little trick relies on the shape of the serviette dispenser. A standard piece of mail can only be up to ¼ inch thick to qualify for letter prices through USPS. The flat bottom of Dollar Tree's Cooking Concept's wire napkin holder is just over 2 ½ inches wide, making it the perfect spot to store six or more rogue envelopes between reading and sorting. If you're looking for simple decluttering hacks you need to finally get your home tidy this spring, you might even have this one lying around already. And best of all, this fun little repurposed holder is completely customizable based on the decor in your home.
DIYing your napkin holder mail organizer
All this simple mail sorting hack requires is standing a Dollar Tree napkin holder on the counter and slipping letters inside. However, there are a few ways you can personalize your repurposing project. If you don't think the stand is wide enough, grab another one, and some of Dollar Tree's Tool Bench hardware nylon cable ties. Place two holders back to back and zip tie them together from the center, snipping off the excess. This gives you more space for extra correspondence to be stacked. You can also hang them on the wall, instead of standing them on the counter by adding a hanger like a Command hook to the wall, and looping the napkin holder over it. These change functionality, but what about looks?
There are plenty of ways to make this little letter holder your own. It comes in silver, but you can spray paint it black or gold for a classic aesthetic, or wrap it in twine for a rustic vibe. You can even swap out the rope and weave faux greenery and fabric flowers around the metal rings instead, for a botanical element. There's no end to how simple or complex this project can get. If you've got a glue gun, you can put pretty much whatever you want on your new letter carrier. Of all the Dollar Tree items you need to perfectly organize your kitchen, this unassuming little tool is a total hero for keeping mail off the table.