Keep Hair Accessories Organized With A Dollar Tree Napkin Holder Hack
Regardless of your outfit, using hair accessories can be the perfect final touch. Toss on a beaded headband and there's a chance you'll feel even more fabulous. But with so many options, you might end up with a bin full of accessories that's lacking organization. They could also just be hanging out on your surfaces. A way to solve this is with a clever hack involving napkin holders. Sure, hair accessories don't typically belong in the same lane as kitchen tools. In this case, though, by pairing the holders with a placemat, you can create a rounded organizer and wrap items like headbands, ribbons, and scarves around it.
The Cooking Concepts Wire Napkin Holder at Dollar Tree is no stranger to DIY projects. You can even use them to organize your kitchen. TikToker @thecraftedstudioco shared the brilliant idea for turning them into a storage solution for hair accessories, which you can keep in your favorite "getting ready" spot. You'll need two napkin holders for every one you'd like to make. Since they look like miniature rainbows, it adds an adorable detail to the piece.
While you're there, you'll need to grab a flexible, plastic placemat as well. Dollar Tree carries some with pretty patterns, such as the Moroccan Tile Placemat and the Floral Branch Placemat. Each organizer you craft should cost around $4, so possibly less than a single hair item! Lastly, get out a glue gun to help attach everything together.
Craft a hair accessory organizer you'll adore using napkin holders
Although there are many under-the-sink storage ideas, this is a piece you'll be proud to display. Start by removing the tags from both the napkin holders and the placemat. Next, wrap the end of the placemat around the top of one of the napkin holders. Once you know how it's going to look, squirt glue onto the holder and secure the placemat to the metal. Make sure to apply some pressure. Repeat these steps with the other napkin holder — only you'll attach it to the other end of the placemat.
Upon completion, the organizer should look like a rounded stand. It'll be an ideal spot for headbands since they're similarly shaped. You can also drape bandanas, scarves, and ribbons over the piece, keeping everything nicely lined up. Unfortunately, you won't be able to use it for small items like barrettes, clips, and hair ties. But you can tuck a little basket underneath the organizer so that you can store all of your accessories together.
Keep in mind that it's a good idea to clean your hair items a couple of times a month if you wear them regularly. Allow them to thoroughly dry before setting them back onto the organizer. Store the piece on your dresser, vanity, or in your bathroom. It's an easy Dollar Tree hack that could even help with tackling countertop clutter. Yet, if you're limited on surface space, keep the organizer on a closet shelf until it's time to spruce up.