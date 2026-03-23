Keep Hair Accessories Organized With A Dollar Tree Napkin Holder Hack

Regardless of your outfit, using hair accessories can be the perfect final touch. Toss on a beaded headband and there's a chance you'll feel even more fabulous. But with so many options, you might end up with a bin full of accessories that's lacking organization. They could also just be hanging out on your surfaces. A way to solve this is with a clever hack involving napkin holders. Sure, hair accessories don't typically belong in the same lane as kitchen tools. In this case, though, by pairing the holders with a placemat, you can create a rounded organizer and wrap items like headbands, ribbons, and scarves around it.

The Cooking Concepts Wire Napkin Holder at Dollar Tree is no stranger to DIY projects. You can even use them to organize your kitchen. TikToker @thecraftedstudioco shared the brilliant idea for turning them into a storage solution for hair accessories, which you can keep in your favorite "getting ready" spot. You'll need two napkin holders for every one you'd like to make. Since they look like miniature rainbows, it adds an adorable detail to the piece.

While you're there, you'll need to grab a flexible, plastic placemat as well. Dollar Tree carries some with pretty patterns, such as the Moroccan Tile Placemat and the Floral Branch Placemat. Each organizer you craft should cost around $4, so possibly less than a single hair item! Lastly, get out a glue gun to help attach everything together.