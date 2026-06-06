Ditch Baskets: There's A Dollar Tree Hack For Easy Towel Storage

Don't put your eggs ... or your towels ... in one basket. In fact, don't put towels in baskets at all if that method of storage doesn't fit your organizational style. Baskets are the thrift store find that doubles as smart towel storage, but some people simply don't like using them for storage. Or maybe your bathroom or kitchen counter can't comfortably accommodate a towel basket. Fortunately, there are plenty of clever alternatives available, including this idea from Instagram creator nikkkkkkmcc. It all centers around Cooking Concepts Wire Napkin Holders, and what the DIYer does with them is so simple yet creative that you'll want to run to Dollar Tree immediately for the napkin holders and zip ties.

The inexpensive wire napkin holders go on their sides to create slots to hold folded towels neatly. It's essentially a mini towel rack that you can use for folded hand towels in the bathroom and tea towels in the kitchen. Since the slots keep the towels separated, it's easy to grab just one towel. And because you're folding the towels for this method, you're creating a neat, uniform appearance without putting any extra stress on the towel fibers (which can happen if you roll them tightly).

Because the napkin holders are relatively small (around 4 inches by 2 ⅗ inches by 5 ½ inches), this towel storage solution fits even on a small vanity top. You can also set it on a bathroom shelf. To customize the rack, simply layer on more napkin holders as needed. And if you have any extras, there are many other genius ways to use these Dollar Tree napkin holders.