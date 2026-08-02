10 Unexpected Items You Can Upcycle Into A Charming Backyard Privacy Screen
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Lattices covered in vines and premade privacy screen panels are common backyard additions. However, you don't have to stick with the expected when it comes to your privacy screens. The best way to make a unique privacy panel is by upcycling something else to block the view. This is a great way to be creative, and it also helps reduce your carbon footprint if you're using items you already own. So, we've curated some different privacy screen upcycling ideas, ranging from moss mats and rugs to shutters and deck flooring.
When deciding on your upcycled privacy structure, consider the overall aesthetics of the space and how different materials will work into that. Some of the options, like jar lids, wine bottles, and PVC pipes, leave gaps in the screen. That way you can limit the view somewhat without completely cutting off what you see and how much light and air the space gets. Others, like rugs and drop cloths, create more of a solid barrier for areas where you want lots of privacy.
No matter which option you choose, making your own screens with upcycled materials is also versatile. You can adjust the sizes to fit your space instead of being stuck with the premade panel sizes that are available. It also gives you more choice in the colors and specific materials you choose.
Install pallets for a breezy railing topper
You can easily upcycle old wood pallets into a backyard privacy screen by building an extension for deck railings. Simply adjust the height to meet your privacy needs. To keep an airy feel, leave gaps between the horizontal pallet boards. Then, grow vining plants on them to fill in the gaps while softening the look. Or mount solar-powered lights, battery-powered sconces, or outdoor string lights on the extended deck walls to brighten the area.
Frame a rug for a decorative barrier
Outdoor rugs to cover your patio floor? Not that surprising. But using them as an easy DIY privacy screen that adds style to your backyard? Now that's revolutionary. YouTube creator Tina Le designed a beautiful two-panel screen showcasing green and beige rugs surrounded by a simple wooden frame. You can easily adapt the frame dimensions to perfectly fit your rug. Or, build the frame slightly larger than the rug and use rope or twine to tie it to the frame, leaving a gap around the edge for a floating effect.
Shut out neighbors with shutters
The Revive Up-cycled Heart, Up-cycled Home YouTube channel shared this stunning hanging herb garden made with shutters that doubles as a privacy screen. Old shutters from your home or from an architectural salvage yard are good options for this project. The creator uses eye hooks and chains to suspend the panels from a pergola. Consider anchoring the bottoms, too, to prevent them from swinging too much. You could also screw them to a roof overhang or railing. Attach pots for plants like the original or leave the shutters plain for a simple look.
Repurpose drop cloths into curtains
Those old drop cloths you never use can find a new life as privacy panel curtains on your deck or patio. Even if you don't have any on hand, grab some at the home improvement store and hang them on curtain rods along the roof of your porch. Simply use wire cables, Velcro, or staples to hang the curtains. Old shower curtains could also be repurposed in the same way. This option lets you customize where you install the curtains, and they give a soft, flowy feeling.
Hang deck flooring from IKEA
The creator behind A Corner in Europe moves IKEA deck flooring vertically to create a decorative privacy panel. IKEA's ALTAPPEN Decking comes in squares that click together, creating a pretty pattern that lets sunlight through. The UV-stabilized plastic construction keeps this privacy panel idea lightweight yet durable for outdoor use. Make a wooden frame the size you want your panel, click together the squares, and secure them inside the wood frame. Then, mount it to a railing or to support posts.
Cap it off with lids
YouTube creator Marifetli İşler shows how to create a whimsical option by upcycling old jar lids into a stunning backyard privacy screen. You'll need to collect lids for a while to make a large privacy panel (or ask friends to save theirs), but the results are so unique. Then, cover them with fabric, paint, or another material that will hold up to weather. The creator attaches the lids to pieces of ribbon to create a breezy, flowy screen. You can adjust the length, lid spacing, and color patterns to match your preferred aesthetic and coverage.
Grow a privacy screen with potted plants
Upcycle those pots and planters you already have to create a living privacy screen. To repurpose a regular pot into a hanging screen, drill three holes along the top and use rope or chains to create the hangers. Or build a rectangular planter from scrap wood and attach ropes to it to hang from your patio or deck overhang. Full, bushy greenery or vining plants work well because they fill in the gaps as they grow.
Fill the gap with colorful wine bottles
Wine bottles slid onto rebar create the foundation for this privacy screen. The metal poles connect to a wood frame that you'll build to hold the screen. Before you start collecting wine bottles, make sure you're prepared to DIY this project safely. It involves drilling holes in the bottoms of the glass bottles. If you feel comfortable with this, though, you'll get stunning results that glimmer in the sunlight. You can choose different bottle shapes and colors for variety, or go with all one hue for a more uniform approach.
Create a geometric screen with PVC pipes
Transform old PVC pipe into a stylish privacy screen for your backyard if you want a fun, modern, geometric design. You'll need long pipe sections to create a rectangular frame, using elbows to connect the sections in the corners. Then, cut thin slices of PVC pipes of different sizes to make lots of circles. You'll glue those circles together within the frame to fill in the screen. If you want some light and a little view, leave the screen as-is. To get a little more coverage, grow vines over the surface.
Cover the space with a moss mat
Add an earthy feel that doesn't require any care by framing an artificial moss mat. This Huamanyuancraft Artificial Moss Mat is a waterproof indoor/outdoor product that could work well for this purpose. Create a simple wood frame for it, or salvage an old wooden window frame and attach the moss mats into the panes. Create one large screen or several smaller moss-covered panels that you screw to a railing or hang from a deck roof.