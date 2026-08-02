10 Unexpected Items You Can Upcycle Into A Charming Backyard Privacy Screen

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Lattices covered in vines and premade privacy screen panels are common backyard additions. However, you don't have to stick with the expected when it comes to your privacy screens. The best way to make a unique privacy panel is by upcycling something else to block the view. This is a great way to be creative, and it also helps reduce your carbon footprint if you're using items you already own. So, we've curated some different privacy screen upcycling ideas, ranging from moss mats and rugs to shutters and deck flooring.

When deciding on your upcycled privacy structure, consider the overall aesthetics of the space and how different materials will work into that. Some of the options, like jar lids, wine bottles, and PVC pipes, leave gaps in the screen. That way you can limit the view somewhat without completely cutting off what you see and how much light and air the space gets. Others, like rugs and drop cloths, create more of a solid barrier for areas where you want lots of privacy.

No matter which option you choose, making your own screens with upcycled materials is also versatile. You can adjust the sizes to fit your space instead of being stuck with the premade panel sizes that are available. It also gives you more choice in the colors and specific materials you choose.