Easily Upcycle Old Wood Pallets Into A Charming Backyard Privacy Screen
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Do you feel like your patio doesn't have enough privacy? It's difficult to fully relax in your backyard when your space is open and visible. But fortunately, it's also easy to fix the situation with a wood pallet project you can DIY at home. The slatted style of basic pallets makes them perfect for arranging into a functional, quaint, and inexpensive privacy screen that allows some light through while still concealing your yard. With just a drill and some exterior wood screws, this project comes together quickly and effortlessly. Depending on where you want to install your privacy screen, you may also need a few pieces of lumber to help hold your pallets in place.
Leaving the pallets as they are makes this project extremely simple to build. However, you could add more slats or take apart the skids and use the boards to build your privacy screen. This would allow you to put the slats closer together, creating more seclusion in your yard. And with some paint, stain, or decorations, these simple shippers transform into a delightful rustic addition to enhance your outdoor space.
This charming DIY privacy screen idea is budget-friendly and versatile, fitting into various patios and yards. The wooden screen could attach to an existing structure, such as a porch bannister, a wall, or a pergola. Alternatively, you can use your pallets to add more privacy to a chain link fence or create a frame to hold it upright. Some pallets may even be able to stand on their sides, allowing you to craft a freestanding privacy fence.
How to build the easiest pallet privacy screen for your yard
Since you can often find free wood pallets, your new privacy screen may be as inexpensive as it is easy to make. Before building it, reinforce any loose or broken pallet boards with extra screws or wood glue. Then, give the pallets a thorough sanding, and brush a wood stain or paint over them.
For the simplest project, line up your pallets side by side and screw them together. If needed, connect your pallets using several straight brackets (such as Everbilt Galvanized Mending Plates) along the seams on the front and back of the screen. Stacking the skids to create rows of pallets will add height for a taller privacy screen. On TikTok, almond_fairy8 used long wooden boards to mount the pallets above her porch bannister. Placing a piece of lumber between the seams of her pallets, the DIYer screwed them together and secured the boards to the railing below. Adding a lumber frame or supports should make your privacy screen sturdier as well. For those who don't have a porch, the lumber supports could be attached to a long bench, a storage box, or a large wooden planter for a lively privacy screen.
@almond_fairy8
P.2: Diy Privacy Screen Using Pallets 🔨
If you don't love how much space there is between your pallet boards, take them apart and repurpose the inexpensive wood for your screen. Lay out the planks horizontally over vertical support boards, screwing everything together. After building this easy DIY privacy screen, it's simple to dress up. Consider hanging planters from the skids. Screw plastic plant boxes into the wood, or hang plant pots with hooks from the boards. The screen could even act as a trellis for plants to grow along, adding even more privacy with a natural touch.