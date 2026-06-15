The Charming DIY Privacy Screen That Adds Natural Beauty To Your Backyard

Do you love everything about your backyard except that there's absolutely no privacy? Even if you don't have nosy neighbors who interrupt just as your patio book or glass of wine starts to get really good, feeling exposed isn't ideal when you're trying to relax and spend a little time in nature. Fortunately, TikToker onechiclook figured out a way to create a charming DIY privacy screen that adds plenty of natural beauty to your backyard. To make it, she stapled artificial moss sheets to frames constructed from pieces of scrap wood.

There are many creative privacy ideas that will beautify your outdoor space on any budget, and this DIY costs under $20 per screen to make. Using lumber that you already have on hand is one way to keep the price down, but if you don't have any, plan to hang your screens in a relatively dry spot and repurpose large wooden picture frames instead. Since the shape and size of your screens is entirely up to you, round hula hoops, rectangular trays, or other frame shapes created from weather-resistant repurposed materials can be substituted to achieve the look you're after.

While more advanced DIYers could certainly construct framed boxes capable of growing live moss, the crafting process will be much easier and faster with a faux roll like the $16 FAICOIA Fake Moss Blanket. Amazon carries this and several other options, from lime green to deep emerald rolls. Depending on the style of frame you choose, a low-temperature hot glue gun or heavy-duty staple gun round out the supplies you'll need to complete this DIY privacy screen project.