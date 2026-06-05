Florida Gardeners Love This Fast-Growing Plant For Creating A More Private Backyard

While there are plenty of creative plant solutions for a private backyard oasis, there is one very popular option out of Florida that grows quite quickly, making it a more immediate solution. Clusia plants (Clusia minor) are a favorite of Florida homeowners because they don't take much effort to keep them both alive and thriving in the hot, humid weather that the state is known for. In addition, their thick, dark green leaves kind of look like they belong on a succulent, so they are dense enough that you can easily use them as a natural privacy hedge, easily blocking sightlines from nosy neighbors. These plants can also typically reach their full height of up to ten feet in roughly a year when planted as shrubs. So, if you want something that works quickly, you won't have to wait that long.

Sometimes called the Autograph Tree or Small Leaf Clusia, this family of plants loves the scorching environment of USDA plant hardiness zones 9 through 11, in which much of Florida sits. These plants are evergreen, so they can provide privacy year-round, but they don't do well when the temperature dips below about 50 degrees Fahrenheit for any period of time. With temperature preferences like these, it's no surprise that they are native to the islands of the Caribbean and parts of South America, as well as extremely southern parts of Florida, like the Keys. That said, it's classed as invasive in some parts of the country, so double-check before planting!