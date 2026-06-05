Florida Gardeners Love This Fast-Growing Plant For Creating A More Private Backyard
While there are plenty of creative plant solutions for a private backyard oasis, there is one very popular option out of Florida that grows quite quickly, making it a more immediate solution. Clusia plants (Clusia minor) are a favorite of Florida homeowners because they don't take much effort to keep them both alive and thriving in the hot, humid weather that the state is known for. In addition, their thick, dark green leaves kind of look like they belong on a succulent, so they are dense enough that you can easily use them as a natural privacy hedge, easily blocking sightlines from nosy neighbors. These plants can also typically reach their full height of up to ten feet in roughly a year when planted as shrubs. So, if you want something that works quickly, you won't have to wait that long.
Sometimes called the Autograph Tree or Small Leaf Clusia, this family of plants loves the scorching environment of USDA plant hardiness zones 9 through 11, in which much of Florida sits. These plants are evergreen, so they can provide privacy year-round, but they don't do well when the temperature dips below about 50 degrees Fahrenheit for any period of time. With temperature preferences like these, it's no surprise that they are native to the islands of the Caribbean and parts of South America, as well as extremely southern parts of Florida, like the Keys. That said, it's classed as invasive in some parts of the country, so double-check before planting!
Are Clusia a good fit for for privacy in your yard?
Many gardeners in Florida are choosing to use Clusia over other options that form thick, leafy privacy hedges like the ficus tree (Ficus benjamina) because of pests like the whitefly. If you struggle with pests, this plant swap could also be a good option for you. Knowing how to get rid of whiteflies and other bugs like them is important to having a healthy yard. The Clusia makes this job even easier because the waxiness of its leaves naturally keeps the flies away. This way, you can just enjoy the privacy of the hedge instead of constantly worrying about an infestation.
Plus, this waxiness also makes Clusia a very attractive yard feature, as it always appears full and lush — so you can't see through it. It can stand on its own as a thick privacy hedge that also acts as a boundary marker, or you can grow it along your fence line for extra coverage, so nobody is looking through the gaps in your fence. Regardless of where you plant your clusia, place each plant about 3 feet apart to avoid crowding. Any further than that, and the plants won't quite reach each other, wrecking the privacy illusion. You can trim them back for a tight hedge that looks straight out of an English cottage garden, or let them grow out a little for a more natural look.