Creative Plant Solutions For A Private Backyard Oasis

Living in a home surrounded by neighbors can feel like a fishbowl. Ever try to relax in a hammock while the neighbor's kid looks at you from his treehouse? Even if you have lovely people living next door, it's unsettling to think people are watching you, especially when you think you are alone. Fences are great for keeping pets from escaping and defining your property line, but they don't always provide enough privacy.

Shrubs and trees in your landscape can provide you with the privacy you crave. Wouldn't you rather look out your window and see lush greenery instead of your neighbor's unkempt yard? Or on the flip side, keep the neighbor with the perfect yard from judging yours? Unlike a tall fence, plants will make your backyard feel more like an oasis, and less like a prison. The added privacy will also add to your home's resale value.

The best plants for privacy are evergreen, providing cover even in winter. They are also fast growing, so you can start enjoying your private oasis as soon as possible. Juniper, cypress, holly, and bamboo are all excellent trees and shrubs that will cocoon your yard in a wall of privacy and look good while doing so.