The Easy DIY Privacy Screen That Adds Style And Seclusion To Your Backyard

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A private outdoor space at home makes your backyard feel even more like a place to relax and unwind. If you don't have hedges or a tall fence to make your yard feel more private, however, it may feel like you're under constant watch when you're out enjoying your patio. One simple DIY solution won't involve plants or permits, looks attractive, and can be put away when you're done using it. A portable privacy screen made from large outdoor rugs and wood offers a more secluded space to enjoy iced tea with friends or to work outside on a lovely afternoon.

This project can be as simple as making a frame and stapling the rugs to it. The screen can show off a bit of personal style, based on the colors and patterns in the rugs you choose. It can tie the look of your entire patio together, blending in with other design elements in your outdoor living space. As an added bonus, it folds neatly away for compact storage when you don't need it.

Outdoor rugs come in just about any style imaginable, so it won't be difficult to find some that fit your budget and your aesthetic. The best outdoor rugs for this project are attractive, durable, easy to clean, and rectangular or square. You'll need two that match or that pair well together that are at least 4 feet by 6 feet. If the rugs are reversible, your screen will look nice on both sides. TikToker tinalemac made hers with two panels, but you could build a larger one with three or four panels using the same number of rugs. Each rug, when framed, becomes one panel of your privacy screen, and note that you'll also need a pair of hinges between each set of panels.