Transform Old PVC Pipe Into A Stylish Privacy Screen For Your Backyard

Can you really turn plain white pipes used for plumbing into something stylish? The Mother Daughter Projects DIY YouTube channel proves that it's possible with a simple yet attractive privacy screen. And there seems to always be a need for creative privacy screen ideas to beautify your outdoor spaces, whether you want to block out eyesores in your yard or limit what neighbors and passersby can see in your backyard.

For this project, you'll create a frame from 1-inch PVC pipes, tees, and elbows. Then, you'll fill it in with lots of slices of PVC pipes to create a bunch of little circles held into the frame with construction adhesive. It won't completely block the view as-is, but it will make it a little more challenging to see past the structure. You can also fill in the gaps with plants (real or artificial) if you want even more privacy.

To get a varied look, you can use different types and sizes of PVC pipes to fill in the middle. Sections with a smaller diameter will create more privacy, but you'll need more of the individual slices to fill in the full space. Since the filler circles are relatively thin, you can use leftover section of pipes you have from previous projects. Or, check for inexpensive PVC pipes at Habitat for Humanity ReStore. You'll also need some metal stakes to support the PVC pipe screen. Since the screen slides over those stakes, you can move it in the future simply by relocating the support stakes.