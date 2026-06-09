Transform Old PVC Pipe Into A Stylish Privacy Screen For Your Backyard
Can you really turn plain white pipes used for plumbing into something stylish? The Mother Daughter Projects DIY YouTube channel proves that it's possible with a simple yet attractive privacy screen. And there seems to always be a need for creative privacy screen ideas to beautify your outdoor spaces, whether you want to block out eyesores in your yard or limit what neighbors and passersby can see in your backyard.
For this project, you'll create a frame from 1-inch PVC pipes, tees, and elbows. Then, you'll fill it in with lots of slices of PVC pipes to create a bunch of little circles held into the frame with construction adhesive. It won't completely block the view as-is, but it will make it a little more challenging to see past the structure. You can also fill in the gaps with plants (real or artificial) if you want even more privacy.
To get a varied look, you can use different types and sizes of PVC pipes to fill in the middle. Sections with a smaller diameter will create more privacy, but you'll need more of the individual slices to fill in the full space. Since the filler circles are relatively thin, you can use leftover section of pipes you have from previous projects. Or, check for inexpensive PVC pipes at Habitat for Humanity ReStore. You'll also need some metal stakes to support the PVC pipe screen. Since the screen slides over those stakes, you can move it in the future simply by relocating the support stakes.
Block the view with a PVC pipe screen
Cut the four frame pieces to match the dimensions you want for the screen, and connect them with elbows in the top corners and tees in the bottom corners. Now cut lots of PVC slices — probably more than you think. You're going to cover the entire inside part of the frame with the circles. The thickness of the rings is up to you. Cut them to an inch to match the diameter of the frame, or experiment with other thicknesses. A miter saw makes the cuts quickly, but watch for sections that fly away from the saw as you cut them. You'll want to sand any rough cut edges on the rings for a polished look.
Lay the frame on a flat surface, and position the rings inside of it with their edges touching. You can make a pattern with the different ring sizes or place them completely randomly. If you want a little more predictability and uniformity, you can create rows of just one size. Put dots of construction glue at all of the points where the rings meet to keep them together.
The original creators leave the PVC pipes white, but you can spray paint the entire screen at this point to help it blend in with the surroundings. Drive the metal stakes in the ground and slide the open pipes at the bottom onto them. Then, add the finishing touches you want to use, like vining plants to block the openings. To brighten the area at night, decorate it with fairy lights or string lights meant for outdoor use (as long as this doesn't void the privacy you're gunning for).