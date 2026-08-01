Women Upcycle Old Wood Pallets Into An Outdoor Storage System With A Clever DIY

If you've seen one pallet, you've seen them all, right? Not so fast — the DIYers in the crowd know just how versatile the old discarded wooden structures are. With so many exciting wood pallet projects you can DIY at home, where do you start? Our suggestion is a garden station inspired by the Rebeka's Garden TikTok channel. Building the station with another woman, her design features the main gardening bench structure featuring an upper and lower shelf with a tall top piece for hanging storage and more shelves. But this idea is customizable to fit your available space and include the type of shelving and storage you need for your gardening activities.

To start, you'll need a few pallets to collect the wood from. Not sure where to find free pallets for DIY projects? Many retailers and warehouses that receive shipments on pallets offer them for free — but don't take pallets that are stacked outside of a business unless you have permission first. Some individuals offer up pallets on Facebook Marketplace, too. Watch out for chemically treated pallets, which are marked by a two-letter code. The MB marking (for methyl bromide) is particularly dangerous, so skip those pallets if you find them.

This project also calls for some basic tools. You'll need a saw to cut the pallets into smaller sections — a circular saw makes the work go faster than a hand saw. A drill helps you make pilot holes and install the screws to hold your garden station together securely. You can also add a plastic or metal tub in the tabletop to contain soil, catch trimmed stems, and otherwise keep the table neat.