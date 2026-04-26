11 Smart Ways To Use Wood Pallets For Extra Home Storage On A Budget

Pallets are a great source of wood for storage projects, especially if you can find them for free. While you might prefer store-bought lumber for some DIYs, straightforward storage — bins, cabinets, sheds, boxes, racks, and more — can often be more rustic and utilitarian using pallet wood. Storage isn't always the most exciting of DIY wood pallet projects, but it can definitely contribute to other exciting, successful projects simply by helping you use free pallets to organize and store tools and supplies in your garage, workshop, shed, or other spaces.

We've found some pretty cool and practical storage solutions here, including a garden tool storage rack, a wood shed, a storage chest, and more. Most can be done with relatively little surfacing, though some will need at least a little sanding for comfortable use, and a few might benefit from the full jointer/planer/sanding routine. It's often a good idea to round over the edges of pallet wood where it might interact with people ... and by "interact' we mean "seek to puncture with splinters."

As always, the caveat with pallet wood is that what you save by getting free wood is at least partially offset by the labor required to break the pallets down. Some of these projects require very little in the way of breakdown, and most of the others can be completed using pallets that are cut apart rather than pried. If you choose the cutting route, just remember that your project will, of course, have much shorter boards than one for which a pallet has been completely disassembled.