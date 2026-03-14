Turn Old Wood Pallets Into A Backyard Shed That Changes Your Outdoor Space

Let's be honest: Once you've seen enough pallet build fails, a certain amount of cynicism creeps in. You see a pallet backyard shed, for example, and immediately start looking for the algorithm-friendly keywords that might be taking priority over the practical usefulness of the thing. But every now and then you get a nice surprise ... a table or bench or DIY garden shed that's done well but is still authentically a pallet project made from scrap wood that doesn't require $22,000 worth of Festool power tools and a structural engineer. This is what micro-influencer @A_moura has managed to do, as shown in her three-part TikTok series — a shed that's functional and affordable and, perhaps most importantly, do-able.

A_moura is the crafty type who isn't intimidated by living off-grid, breaking mirrors into stylish shapes, or even doing carpentry with a jigsaw. But, most impressively, she's undaunted by the challenges of working with pallets. Her backyard shed is made with 14 or so pallets, cut to accommodate the roof slope before they were raised into place. The walls use pallets in a way similar to the structural insulated panels (SIPs) found in some modern buildings.

The pallet panels get their structural support from the 4x4 corner posts they're secured to with metal L-brackets as well as from each other via scrap lengths of pallet deckboard used to hold the pallets in place horizontally and vertically. The structure sits atop a poured concrete floor and has a metal roof.