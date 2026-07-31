Empty Detergent Bottles Aren't Trash: Turn Them Into Stylish Home Storage Treasures

An old detergent bottle might not seem like much, but you'll be surprised by the sheer number of ways to upcycle these empty containers. You can use an empty detergent bottle for organizing bathroom countertops, for example. The sturdy plastic construction makes them ideal for reuse as a storage container. That's what YouTube creator Evrim Taşer Yılmaz does when she cuts a curved top edge and slides a wooden bar across the top. The result is a basket-style storage container that doubles as a stylish home decor piece.

Finding clever ways to reuse an old laundry detergent bottle is a cost-effective method to improve storage solutions while also cutting back on your carbon footprint. Plus, you probably already have a few on hand, which means you can whip up decorative bins without leaving the house and without spending money. This version works with liquid detergent bottles that have handles and laundry pod bins that are rounded.

To make the project, you'll need a marker to draw a cutting line and a utility knife to slice through the plastic. The original uses a floral napkin to cover the outside using the decoupage technique, so you'll need Mod Podge and a sponge brush, too. Grab some white paint to cover the plastic if the napkins you choose have a light background — without the paint, the plastic's color might show through. You'll also need a thin square board, a thick wooden dowel, or a similar piece of wood for the handle. Finally, choose any finishing touches you want, like twine to cover the top cut edge.