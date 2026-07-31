Empty Detergent Bottles Aren't Trash: Turn Them Into Stylish Home Storage Treasures
An old detergent bottle might not seem like much, but you'll be surprised by the sheer number of ways to upcycle these empty containers. You can use an empty detergent bottle for organizing bathroom countertops, for example. The sturdy plastic construction makes them ideal for reuse as a storage container. That's what YouTube creator Evrim Taşer Yılmaz does when she cuts a curved top edge and slides a wooden bar across the top. The result is a basket-style storage container that doubles as a stylish home decor piece.
Finding clever ways to reuse an old laundry detergent bottle is a cost-effective method to improve storage solutions while also cutting back on your carbon footprint. Plus, you probably already have a few on hand, which means you can whip up decorative bins without leaving the house and without spending money. This version works with liquid detergent bottles that have handles and laundry pod bins that are rounded.
To make the project, you'll need a marker to draw a cutting line and a utility knife to slice through the plastic. The original uses a floral napkin to cover the outside using the decoupage technique, so you'll need Mod Podge and a sponge brush, too. Grab some white paint to cover the plastic if the napkins you choose have a light background — without the paint, the plastic's color might show through. You'll also need a thin square board, a thick wooden dowel, or a similar piece of wood for the handle. Finally, choose any finishing touches you want, like twine to cover the top cut edge.
Transform a bottle into a basket with a handle
Remove the lid (but don't toss it — there are many brilliant ways to use an old laundry detergent lid) and rinse the bottle well. Peel the labels off the bottle if possible. Rubbing alcohol or vinegar can help loosen stuck-on labels. Draw the line where you want to cut — the original design curves down in the middle and back up on the ends to hold the wooden bar. You can make the lines straight or wavy. Cut holes on both ends at the peak where the bar or dowel will slide through.
Next, paint the entire container with your sponge brush to cover up the color and any printing that remains on the label if you're using thin napkins. Here's where you add your patterning: decoupage printed napkins, fabric, or paper onto the outside of the container. You can also use shelf liner, contact paper, or peel-and-stick wallpaper. Glue an embellishment — twine or braided ribbon works well — along the top edge of the container to cover any uneven lines. Add the same around the bottom to replicate the look and give a defined bottom edge. You can also paint or line the inside of the container with fabric.
Adding the wood bar is the final step. Cut it slightly wider than the bin to keep it in place. You can stain or paint it to fit with the overall design. Slide the wood through both holes and center it. You can add knobs, larger wood blocks, or other end pieces to the wood, so it won't slide out of the holes. Paint or stain the wood according to your preference, or you could leave it as is for a rustic vibe.