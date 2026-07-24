Use An Empty Laundry Detergent Bottle For Organizing Bathroom Countertops

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Bathroom countertops are infamously clutter magnets, and it only gets worse when multiple people share the space. Lotions, potions, and hair supplies can all end up scattered on a counter — especially during morning rushes. What you need to combat the clutter are some organizational tools. Turns out, you're in luck if you have empty laundry detergent bottles lying around. As YouTuber LifeOfViette demonstrated, it's easy to turn one into a plastic caddy to help keep bathroom items corralled. Just assign it to a specific category (like beauty products) so everything stays organized.

You might wonder why you'd go to the effort of DIYing a caddy. After all, there are tons of Dollar Tree bathroom finds to instantly organize clutter, in addition to thrift store gems. One benefit is that it's a way to upcycle an empty bottle instead of it ending up in a landfill. Not to mention, there's a good chance you already have one or two in your home. According to the National Park Service, when it comes to laundry, the typical family in the U.S. does approximately 300 loads each year. That's a lot of empty detergent containers.

For this DIY, you'll need a permanent marker and a utility knife. Give the container a thorough rinse before starting in order to eliminate any leftover soap, and peel off the labels. If needed, use a method for removing sticker residue so that the final product looks polished sitting on your bathroom countertop. For large households, consider prepping several bottles for additional caddies.