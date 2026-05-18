15 Dollar Tree Cluttered Bathroom Finds That Instantly Organize Clutter For Under $20
A disorganized bathroom is a recipe for instant stress. Whether you're knocking over bottles or having to navigate through a sea of endless wet towels and dirty clothes, clutter can easily cost you valuable time. Just trying to find your toothpaste and favorite lotion can even ruin your mood when you're still groggy. Keeping your bathroom organized is important because it sets a peaceful tone for your entire day and it's also a good first step in decluttering your home. But where do you even start, and how much will you have to spend?
The good news is you don't have to make a trip to a high-end container store to get your bathroom in top shape. Dollar Tree has a wide variety of affordable little acrylic trays, slotted plastic baskets, and drawer inserts to organize your scattered toiletries. The following is a list of 15 items you can mix and match for under $20.
Declutter drawers with rectangular slotted plastic baskets
Not every drawer has to look like a junk drawer. If you're tired of playing hide and seek with your tweezers, try placing small rectangular slotted baskets inside to make your morning routine feel more organized. Sold in packs of three for just $1.50, these baskets are affordable yet durable and come in multiple colors. When placing the baskets, think of it like a highly satisfying game of Tetris. Toss hair ties, scrunchies, and your favorite brush into one, and then line up your lippies in another.
Keep hair ties contained with a Cooking Concepts wire paper towel holder
Do you find loose hair ties all over the house except when you actually need them? Place a Cooking Concepts nickel colored wire paper towel holder on your bathroom counter and slide the hair ties right over the center pole. For only $1.25, this hack instantly turns a common kitchen item into a tiny tower of scrunchies and elastics. You can see all your hair tie options at a single glance, and the holder barely takes up any space.
Store hair tools neatly on an Essentials mop and broom holder
Bathroom counters are notorious catchalls for hair tools and tangled cords. Contain the mess inside the cabinet under your sink using a self-adhesive Essentials anti-slip mop and broom holder. Simply peel and stick the holder directly to the interior of the door. With this, your curling iron and other tools are stored upright and out of the way.
Reach items in the back of cabinets with an acrylic turntable
If your bathroom cabinet is packed with bottles of cleaners and lotions, a clear acrylic kitchen turntable can help you easily access items in the back. Instead of knocking over bottles like bowling pins trying to reach your daily moisturizer, simply give the turntable a spin. Place several of these lazy Susans in one cabinet and group like items, such as hair products, cleaners, and skincare. The mini carousel makes it easy to find what you need during the morning rush.
Display guest towels in the Birch and Vine woven basket
Woven baskets are the perfect accessory for transforming your bathroom into a cozy mini spa, allowing you to ditch the overstuffed linen closet. Keep hand towels or facial cloths handy with the Birch and Vine weaving straw basket. You can also use them to hold flowers and candles to create a relaxing mood during your baths. But if you're storing towels, roll them into tight little burritos to save space or stack them neatly.
Organize your cabinets with the C.O.S plastic two-stack rack
Cabinets are fantastic for storing a wide range of necessities out of sight, but they often end up cluttered and chaotic. C.O.S plastic two-stack racks can help you corral all your bulky backups, like extra shampoo bottles, spare toilet paper, and cleaning supplies. Add more than one under the sink or in a linen closet for complete organization. Stackable bins, paired with other popular storage containers, work well in the bathroom.
Sort your favorite makeup products with plastic 3-tier pen holders
Stop digging around in a messy makeup bag for your favorite mascara. Plastic desktop pen holders are the perfect size for sorting makeup brushes, eyeliners, lip liners, and glosses within reach. Standing upright, your fluffy bristle brushes avoid getting smushed, and it makes it easier to find that perfect shade of lip liner to match the outfit of the day. These holders come in a white or black but you can paint them if you wish as they can help turn your vanity into a cute display.
Separate shower clutter with divided three compartment plastic caddies
When multiple people use the same bathroom, the shower can become filled with different shampoos, soaps, and sponges. If you're tired of playing dominoes with these bottles every time you bump into the shower ledge, it's time to create individual caddies. This divided Three Compartment Plastic Storage Caddies feature multiple slots that are ideal for storing razors, loofahs, and body washes. With a variety of colors available, everyone can have their own favorite. Plus, when it's time to clean, you just grab the handles and lift everything out of the way at once.
Keep towels and robes off the floor with the Essentials over-the-door metal hook
When it comes to shower storage, the Essentials over-the-door organizer can help you maximize your vertical space. Simply slide these hooks over the top of your shower rod to create a place to hold loofahs and sponges off the shower floor. With six sturdy hooks, there's likely enough room for each person's scrubbers, brushes, and wash cloths. You can also take advantage of the unused space behind the door to hang soggy towels and robes.
Hold your favorite lotions and soaps in decorative hammered glass bottles
If you're looking for clever ways to use glass bottles, swap out those original hygiene bottles for decorative hammered glass bottles with stoppers. Mismatched product bottles sitting on the counter also make your vanity look cluttered and unkempt. Store everything from mouthwash and bath salts to bubble bath. Plus, there's something oddly satisfying about pulling out the little glass stopper before pouring your favorite scented bath oil.
Choose Essentials woven storage baskets for under cabinet storage
The space under your bathroom sink is the perfect place to stash cleaning supplies and other bathroom necessities out of sight. Essentials woven square storage baskets are plastic, so they are ideal for damp environments. Plus, they act like little sturdy sliding drawers. Pull the basket forward instead of crawling on the floor to reach that last bottle of cleaner in the back.
Keep all your makeup in one location with a large makeup bag
Large makeup bags aren't just for travel. These handy multi-color containers are ideal for everyday bathroom organization. Fill one bag with nail polish, polish remover, files, and a small nail lamp for days you need a mani/pedi. Keep another dedicated bag for face products or assemble a custom first aid kit complete with bandages, gauze, ointments, tape, and medicine. That way, whenever you need something, you just grab the specific bag.
Use Jot wire trays to keep cosmetics clutter free
Although Jot metal wire trays are designed to hold sticky notes, mail, and writing utensils inside desk drawers, they are also very helpful when it comes to bathroom organization. Instead of leaving your lipsticks and mascara on the counter where they can roll and around, store them upright in their own container. Simply flip the wire tray upside down and place it on your counter to help maximize every inch of your cabinet space. Insert cosmetics to keep them secure.
Keep jewelry safe in this Jot 9-compartment organizer
Jot plastic Ooganizers are a practical place to put loose jewelry before stepping into the shower or bath. With nine compartments, the container provides a place for small items, like earrings and pendants, while keeping them separate from larger items like charm bracelets and bangles. One bonus is that the lid snaps in place, so even if the container gets bumped and falls onto the floor or into the sink, you won't lose your valuable accessories.
Store hygiene essentials in classic glass storage jars with lids
Loose items can sometimes be difficult to store without them taking over a drawer where they also get dirty. Store daily use hygiene items, like cotton balls and swabs in these glass storage jars with lids. They keep your counter and drawers neat and tidy and give your bathroom a more polished and uniform look.