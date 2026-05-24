8 Brilliant Ways To Use An Old Laundry Detergent Lid Instead Of Tossing It

If you use liquid laundry detergent, you've probably had this thought before: This cap is built like a tank, and there has to be something I can do with it before it hits the recycling bin. And of course there are many ideas out there. People are so committed to the "reuse" part of the "reduce, reuse, recycle" paradigm that it gets almost half as much search interest as "recycle." But the question is, are pincushions, seedling pots, drawer organizers, and mixing cups really good (re)uses for a laundry detergent cap? In the right hands, definitely.

Let's be honest: Sometimes waste reuse ideas don't make a lot of sense. For example, reusing a detergent cap as a pencil sharpener by gluing a pencil sharpener into it seems unnecessary. You had a pencil sharpener already — now you have one jammed into a bit of stray recycling. But it's also easy to pooh-pooh ideas without thinking them through. Someone with specific ergonomic needs might really benefit from having a larger, rounder sharpener to grip.

Ultimately, laundry detergent caps are often great raw materials for a wide range of projects, both practical and otherwise. They're incredibly sturdy cups with an interesting shape. Some have measurements. Most have flat tops and are happy to sit upright ... or perhaps "downright" is the more accurate term. Let's see what we can dream up for reusing them.