Never Get Rid Of Old Laundry Detergent Bottles — Make A Stunning Faux-Stone Vase

You popped the last laundry pod in the washing machine. The only thing left to do is toss the container in the recycling bin, right? Wrong! Don't even think about doing that. There are lots of ways to reuse an old laundry detergent bottle and there's no way that sturdy plastic container is destined to be recycled just yet. But upcycling it into something else? That's perfectly acceptable! And in this case, we're making a DIY vase inspired by Mandi of simple_diy_home. She uses a faux stone painting technique on the outside of the laundry pod bin to create the look of a vase.

Pod containers are ideal because they don't usually have handles and feature a rounded, symmetrical shape that curves inward toward the top, similar to a bouquet vase. (If you have the liquid variety, use the empty laundry detergent bottle for organizing bathroom countertops.) They're also made of heavy-duty plastic, which means they'll last as a vase you can use over and over. Plus, the plastic is waterproof, so you can use it for real flower bouquets or tuck dried or faux florals inside for long-term use.

In addition to an empty detergent container, you'll need spray paint for the top collar piece (the original uses gold, but you can vary the color). To create the textured paint look on the main container, snag some baking soda from the kitchen and acrylic paint. A sponge brush works well to mix and apply the stone-look paint. Grab a length of rope or another decorative material to cover the grooves along the top of the lid portion.