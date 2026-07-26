Never Get Rid Of Old Laundry Detergent Bottles — Make A Stunning Faux-Stone Vase
You popped the last laundry pod in the washing machine. The only thing left to do is toss the container in the recycling bin, right? Wrong! Don't even think about doing that. There are lots of ways to reuse an old laundry detergent bottle and there's no way that sturdy plastic container is destined to be recycled just yet. But upcycling it into something else? That's perfectly acceptable! And in this case, we're making a DIY vase inspired by Mandi of simple_diy_home. She uses a faux stone painting technique on the outside of the laundry pod bin to create the look of a vase.
Pod containers are ideal because they don't usually have handles and feature a rounded, symmetrical shape that curves inward toward the top, similar to a bouquet vase. (If you have the liquid variety, use the empty laundry detergent bottle for organizing bathroom countertops.) They're also made of heavy-duty plastic, which means they'll last as a vase you can use over and over. Plus, the plastic is waterproof, so you can use it for real flower bouquets or tuck dried or faux florals inside for long-term use.
In addition to an empty detergent container, you'll need spray paint for the top collar piece (the original uses gold, but you can vary the color). To create the textured paint look on the main container, snag some baking soda from the kitchen and acrylic paint. A sponge brush works well to mix and apply the stone-look paint. Grab a length of rope or another decorative material to cover the grooves along the top of the lid portion.
Add a stone look to a DIY laundry detergent bottle vase
The original design uses a light beige color for the container and a metallic gold finish for the top. Use that same color combination for a neutral, upscale look. Earthy tones give a realistic stone look, but you can embrace a colorful stone finish if that's more your style. Switching up the design is also an option — paint it all one color or try different hues. Pop the lid portion off the container and separate the cap part — you won't need that for the vase. Spray paint the rest of the lid and let it dry.
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For the container portion, scuff up the plastic with sandpaper to help the paint stick. Mix about 1 tablespoon of baking soda into 1 cup of paint to create a lightly textured surface — you can add a little more of the baking soda if you want thicker texturing. You can use this same technique for other projects, like turning an ordinary bowl into gorgeous faux-stone decor. Apply the paint to the container until you get the look you want. Alternatively, you can try a faux stone spray, like this Rust-Oleum Stone Creations Spray.
Once everything is dry, carefully put the topper back on the bottle. Hot glue a piece of rope, ribbon, leather, wood beads, or other materials around the grooves on that top portion. You can also attach other embellishments, like a plaque-style design on the front made of air-dry clay or beads around the bottom edge to modify the silhouette.