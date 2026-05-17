Woman Turns An Ordinary Glass Bowl Into Gorgeous Faux-Stone Decor On A Budget

Decorative bowls elevate your decor, whether you display them alone or add fillers, like faux fruit, wine corks, fancy soaps, or seasonal fillers. You can even use bowls as unique ways to display your plants. Finding a bowl you love that's also in your desired price range isn't always easy. Fortunately, there are plenty of crafty, creative people in the world to inspire DIY versions of upscale bowls. Take Instagram creator @mintandpinehome, aka Irina Mazhukhin, for example. She shows how to turn a plain glass bowl into a faux stone piece worthy of the spotlight.

And all it takes is a little acrylic paint and some baking soda. When you mix baking soda with acrylic paint, it adds texture to the finished product. It also gives it a matte finish, which is why it works so well to replicate the stone look. This budget-friendly project is easy to do, but it takes patience, since you'll need to apply multiple layers.

While the inspiration project uses a plain glass bowl, similar to this Quald Glass Mixing Bowl, you can use the same technique on any glass bowl. Choose one with a unique silhouette or a pedestal-style base to give your stone-like piece even more character. Or, try it on smaller glass pieces, like a mason jar or fishbowl vase (then try one of these genius ways to use a Dollar Tree fishbowl). Thrifting the glass bowl or choosing a piece from Dollar Tree keeps the cost low. If you want to use a more expensive glass piece as the base, test it out on an inexpensive item first to perfect your technique.