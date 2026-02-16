17 Simply Genius Ways To Use A Dollar Tree Fishbowl Around The House

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

The Dollar Tree is full of random home goods that are useful for both decorating and organizing. Some of these items are the most unassuming objects, such as the fishbowl-shaped vase that's very popular among Dollar Tree DIYers. The $1.75 Clear Round Glass Floral Vase is advertised as a centerpiece for events. However, with a little repurposing, this glass bowl also has various uses around a home, making it a great Dollar Tree hack to clear up a space.

The best part about this rotund vase is that it's only $1.75, making it a budget-friendly addition to any interior. Most of these DIYs only require other Dollar Tree supplies or other easy-to-find items from big-box stores. The low-cost vase and affordable supplies ensure that aspiring DIYers don't have to spend an arm and a leg to incorporate them into a home. All it takes is a little arts and crafts to create gorgeous countertop organizers, centerpieces, and fairy lights to decorate bathrooms, bedrooms, living rooms, home offices, and more. These projects also range in style and can be customized according to preference. Essentially, with the right embellishments, a project can befit anything from rustic cottagecore interiors to modern glamorous designs.