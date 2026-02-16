17 Simply Genius Ways To Use A Dollar Tree Fishbowl Around The House
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
The Dollar Tree is full of random home goods that are useful for both decorating and organizing. Some of these items are the most unassuming objects, such as the fishbowl-shaped vase that's very popular among Dollar Tree DIYers. The $1.75 Clear Round Glass Floral Vase is advertised as a centerpiece for events. However, with a little repurposing, this glass bowl also has various uses around a home, making it a great Dollar Tree hack to clear up a space.
The best part about this rotund vase is that it's only $1.75, making it a budget-friendly addition to any interior. Most of these DIYs only require other Dollar Tree supplies or other easy-to-find items from big-box stores. The low-cost vase and affordable supplies ensure that aspiring DIYers don't have to spend an arm and a leg to incorporate them into a home. All it takes is a little arts and crafts to create gorgeous countertop organizers, centerpieces, and fairy lights to decorate bathrooms, bedrooms, living rooms, home offices, and more. These projects also range in style and can be customized according to preference. Essentially, with the right embellishments, a project can befit anything from rustic cottagecore interiors to modern glamorous designs.
Turn wood blocks and a glass fishbowl into a Dollar Tree terrarium
The Dollar Tree fishbowl is too small for most plants, but it can hold succulents. Create an artificial plant display using the round floral vase, Tumbling Tower Games, and one of Dollar Tree's decorative gems or pebbles. Use the Floral Garden Multi-Toned River Pebbles for a natural look or the Clear Glass Accent Gems for a modern appearance. Hot-glue the wood blocks into the same formation as @shesocraftdee on TikTok to create a rustic base for the bowl, fill it with rocks, and display it in any room.
Create a mini fishbowl garden for a larger aquarium
Any knowledgeable fish owner will tell you to never house living fish in a five-inch bowl, but this glass vase is still repurposable as decor in a larger fish tank. Fill the tiny dollar store glass piece with pebbles, live plants, and water from the original aquarium. Put it at the bottom of a tank to create a small bubble of plant life. This adds aesthetic value to a tank and provides another shelter for fish to explore.
Craft a decorative dollar store vase with pearls
Pick up a pair of these glass fishbowl vases to create a unique but classy vase for decorative purposes. Use super glue and a pair of tweezers to apply Floral Garden Pearl Beads and Floral Garden Adhesive Glitter Ribbon to a glass sphere. Fill the center of the sphere with acrylic paint, then swirl it around to color the inside of the bowl. Repeat the process with another glass piece and glue them atop one another. The result is a unique vase to accentuate bookshelves, coffee tables, and other spaces.
Create classy bathroom countertop organizers
Say goodbye to bathroom clutter with this Dollar Tree DIY. This project requires several embellishments, like a Mirror Candleholder with Glittery Accents, Hickory Hardware Crystal Palace Collection Cabinet Knob, and a round candle holder for the base. Use E6000 craft adhesive to combine the items together, as seen in @tashdesignsca's TikTok. Fill the finished piece with Q-tips, cotton swabs, and cotton pads to create Dollar Tree storage that doubles as decor.
Design a glamorous coffee station with fishbowl containers
The aforementioned organizers can also be used outside of the bathroom. Renters and homeowners with kitchens with gold accents and a chic aesthetic can set two of these assembled vases on a WV White Marble Finish Decorative Tray. Fill each vase with coffee grounds and sugar to provide a cute little coffee station for cozy mornings. Upgrade this breakfast corner by adding a utensil that matches the setup, like the PFCTRJR Coffee Spoon Rest.
Transform the fishbowl into an ornate goblet planter
Transform this dollar store fishbowl into a medieval goblet planter. Start by combining a glass fishbowl and a Luminessence Glass Taper Candleholder with super glue. Leave the glass as is for an elegant look, or paint the design with acrylic glass paint to give it a more classic look. To lean into a rustic vibe, also wrap a string of Garden Collection Jute Twine around the top. As long as you know how to properly plant artificial plants, the finished project will look beautiful on any shelf.
Stack the round bowls as a modern white bubble vase
Stack three round vases atop one another to create a modern bubble vase for an interior. Start by hot-gluing or super-gluing them in a vertical row. Either use spackle or mix chalk paint with baking soda until it has a toothpaste-like consistency. Don't forget to coat the entire build with Mod Podge Matte Sealer to make it longer-lasting. The finished product can stand alone for a minimalist effect, or you can tuck hanging vines in the top.
Assemble a beach-inspired centerpiece for countertops and tabletops
Embrace a coastal look in your home this summer with a unique round vase DIY. Pick any plant pot that has the same size bottom as the glass fishbowl. Glue them bottom-to-bottom and hide the seam with Floral Garden Decorative Nautical Rope. Pick up a bag of MAQIHAN White Seashells Bulk for Crafts to glue around the outside, and set up the design alongside other decor to make a summer-inspired centerpiece. Add even more charm to this design by filling the clear fishbowl with sand, pebbles, or artificial foliage.
Make a dollar store candy dispenser
This DIY dispenser doesn't work like a true mechanical candy dispenser, but it still emulates the idea. Collect a dollar store fishbowl vase, a mini terracotta pot and tray, and a small knob. Use the pot as the base, the tray as the candy jar lid, and hot glue the knob on top. Fill the fishbowl with actual candy or use marbles to emulate real treats. Don't forget to add extra embellishments to customize the creation. For example, you can wrap it with a Seasonal Collection Ribbon to celebrate upcoming holidays.
Create a fishbowl toy for cats
Transform the fishbowl-shaped vase into a homemade toy for cats. Fill the bowl with water and order a pair of Robo Alive Robo Fish Robotic Swimming Fish. These fish are activated by water. Simply stick them in the bowl, and curious cats may be intrigued. Using the $1.75 Dollar Tree vase is a far cheaper option than the $31.99 bowl that is made for the Robo Alive Fish. The best part? A cat will never know you skimped on the brand name bowl for the cheaper Dollar Tree alternative.
Decoupage the fishbowl vase into an elegant fairy light
This beautiful idea is only recommended if you have patience. Decoupage the inside of a fish bowl with a floral mulberry paper like Craft Kreatively Pink Floral Arrangements Rice Paper. The key is to work slowly and steadily, using small amounts of DecoArt Triple Thick Gloss Glaze or Mod Podge on a brush at a time. Give the finished product an extra glow-up with tiny fairy lights nestled inside. This gives the bowl a vintage appeal that brightens and enhances classic and traditional interiors.
Craft a unique bubble lamp
Craft an eye-catching lamp made mostly of Dollar Tree products, including three round vases. This project requires a Self-Adhesive LED Push Light, a mirror candleholder, and Colorful Metallic Beaded Party Necklaces or another seasonal beaded necklace. You'll also need round wood pieces. A lampshade is also necessary, which you can thrift, purchase, or upcycle from another fixture at home. It's recommended to follow Glam Goddess Diy's YouTube tutorial, since there are quite a few steps.
Make an Easter bunny for the holidays
Raid the dollar store spring section to find various items that turn a fishbowl vase into a festive Easter bunny. You'll need a Fabric Gingham Easter Bunny Ears Headband, a foam block, and any springtime artificial flower. Spray paint the fishbowl with Rust-Oleum Painter's Touch 2X Ultra Cover Spray Paint. Cut the bunny ears with scissors, slide them on a pair of skewers, and insert them into the foam block with the flowers. Stick the foam block into the vase for the perfect holiday piece for themed decor.
Create a coastal tealight candle holder with a Dollar Tree fishbowl
There's another round glass vase DIY with a beachy vibe. Collect seashells or purchase a pre-assembled bag, and pour them into the bottom of the bowl. Add an electronic tealight, like the Techlong Flameless Candles, on top. This modest coastal candle can softly illuminate any space. Place the setup atop other decor. Since it contains a flameless candle, there's no danger of starting a fire, which gives you more freedom in where you can place it.
Build a boho-esque solar light with a dollar store round vase
This one-of-a-kind solar light requires a random repertoire of Dollar Tree items. You'll need two glass vases and artificial sand, stones, and moss. Connect the two vases with the open sides facing each other via a Garden Collection Solar Stake Light. Fill the bottom vase that doesn't have the lightbulb with the sand, rocks, and moss to hold in place. Once the light is set up, embellish to preference. In the example, the influencer who invented the idea added twine, decorative glass bulbs, and a lacey doily to her creation.
Arrange a miniature scene in a fishbowl terrarium
Create a mini diorama to add character to any room in your home. Fill the fishbowl vase with any choice of substrate, be it natural earth, artificial moss, sand, or decorative pebbles. Add in mini figurines of your choice. The Dollar Tree carries fairy garden decor for terrariums, such as mini houses, bridges, and gnomes. Even when winter and spring are over, terrariums are still in style. Explore your creative side and switch up the decor throughout the year with summer and fall pieces.
Assemble a multi-tiered Dollar Tree organizer from fishbowls
Collect multiple round glass vases, Clear Glass Salad Plates, and Frjjthchy Stainless Steel Bead Side Napkin Rings to construct a multi-tiered, bubble-style organizer for various home items. Each fishbowl holds a different object. Store essentials in a bathroom, candy in a kitchen, or arts and crafts in an office space. Just make sure the organizer has a heavy bottom, and that no single tier is overfilled. The taller it is, the less stable it will be, and it helps to add weight to the bottom plate with decorative gems, rocks, or sand.