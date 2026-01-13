Sick Of Cluttered Bathroom Cabinets? This Dollar Tree Hack Clears Up Your Space

Bathroom cabinets house necessities like toilet paper, liquid hand soap, and boxes of feminine hygiene products, along with cleaning supplies and hair appliances. With so many items coming together in one place, it's tough to store them cohesively without ending up with a bit of a mess. Fortunately, if you're looking for bathroom storage ideas and recommendations on how to sort out this clutter, your local Dollar Tree has an answer: book bins.

These containers come in pink and black, and are part of the teacher's supply section of the store. Designed to hold folders, picture books, and papers ready for grading, this hack repurposes this classroom staple into a bathroom cupboard caddy. Any items you want to corral into one spot can be slipped into the bin. From extra shampoo bottles and hair straighteners to cans of shaving cream. Items stand upright in a neat row instead of falling into one another or piling up on the bottom shelf. If you want bathroom storage ideas for maximizing space, this is a simple way to move things off the counter and into an organized zone. It's also very easy to personalize.