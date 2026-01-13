Sick Of Cluttered Bathroom Cabinets? This Dollar Tree Hack Clears Up Your Space
Bathroom cabinets house necessities like toilet paper, liquid hand soap, and boxes of feminine hygiene products, along with cleaning supplies and hair appliances. With so many items coming together in one place, it's tough to store them cohesively without ending up with a bit of a mess. Fortunately, if you're looking for bathroom storage ideas and recommendations on how to sort out this clutter, your local Dollar Tree has an answer: book bins.
These containers come in pink and black, and are part of the teacher's supply section of the store. Designed to hold folders, picture books, and papers ready for grading, this hack repurposes this classroom staple into a bathroom cupboard caddy. Any items you want to corral into one spot can be slipped into the bin. From extra shampoo bottles and hair straighteners to cans of shaving cream. Items stand upright in a neat row instead of falling into one another or piling up on the bottom shelf. If you want bathroom storage ideas for maximizing space, this is a simple way to move things off the counter and into an organized zone. It's also very easy to personalize.
Putting Dollar Tree book bins to good use
Once you've chosen the Dollar Tree plastic book bin you prefer, there are many ways to customize these containers to suit your style and purposes. One option is to connect a few bins together with Dollar Tree's Tool Bench hardware cable ties so they don't topple over. If your store has the mesh bin, simply slip the tie through and tighten. If the bin is solid plastic, drill a hole near the top rim of each one to link them. If you're using the bins for corded tools like hair dryers and curling irons, try sticking two adhesive hangers, like the Tool Bench removable plastic hooks, on the back of the bins to wrap the cord around. This leaves more room in the container for other stored items. You can also decorate the bins to better suit your space.
If you're not a fan of the color options available, a can of spray paint makes customization easy. Add labels so anyone tidying up knows exactly what belongs in each bin. Spruce them up with stickers, adhesive gems, or hot glue some jute rope around the rim for a bit of nautical flair. If you want bathroom organizing ideas that'll keep your space looking spotless, a stroll through Dollar Tree can spark plenty of inspiration. You never know when something simple, like a book bin, will be the perfect thing to declutter your bathroom cabinets.