Turn A Dollar Tree Glass Vase Into Chic Storage That Doubles As Decor
There are several things in life that just can't be beat, and two of them are definitely good deals and easy DIYs. Luckily, by taking a trip to the Dollar Tree, you can feed both of those desires and find some cheap items to make an awesome storage piece that's functional and fashionable. What sets this organizer aside from others is the handy lid you have on top and the clear glass that makes your items easily identifiable, all for a low price and quick assembly.
To make your chic new storage, you'll need just a few items from the Dollar Tree. First, you'll need a clear glass cylinder vase. What's great about these vases is that you can buy them at 8.5 inches tall or 10.5 inches tall, so you can make multiple organizers of different sizes. Next, to form the lids, you'll need canning jar lids and floral ceramic incense trays. To hold these together, you'll need some Gorilla Glue and Rust-Oleum matte black spray to give the tops a uniform color. If you feel like you need another DIY project to shop for at the same time, you can turn Dollar Tree items into a chic and affordable Pottery Barn-inspired storage dupe.
Making and using your decorative Dollar Tree DIY
To assemble your decorative storage DIY like @HomeGoodiys on YouTube, you'll want to start by putting together the lid. Your first step will be to use your Gorilla Glue to attach the canning jar lid to the incense tray, with the bottom of the lid going around the circular base of the incense tray. Once the glue has set, you can use a piece of cardboard or a drop cloth underneath the lid as you spray paint it black, or use another color of your choosing. You should apply a thick, even coat, and then let it dry. Once it's ready, you can place the side with the canning lid into the vase, and your chic storage is ready to go.
You'll face no trouble in finding a place to use these decorative storage pieces either, and then you can always combine them with other Dollar Tree DIYs. If you are trying to organize your kitchen, these are great for coffee pods or other small items to clean up your drawers, while this Dollar Tree pots and pans hack storage hack frees up space in kitchen cabinets. If you're aiming to organize your bathroom, you can add some variety to your organization decor with these vases and this Dollar Tree DIY to instantly declutter your bathroom countertop space.