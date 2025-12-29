Turn A Dollar Tree Glass Vase Into Chic Storage That Doubles As Decor

To assemble your decorative storage DIY like @HomeGoodiys on YouTube, you'll want to start by putting together the lid. Your first step will be to use your Gorilla Glue to attach the canning jar lid to the incense tray, with the bottom of the lid going around the circular base of the incense tray. Once the glue has set, you can use a piece of cardboard or a drop cloth underneath the lid as you spray paint it black, or use another color of your choosing. You should apply a thick, even coat, and then let it dry. Once it's ready, you can place the side with the canning lid into the vase, and your chic storage is ready to go.

You'll face no trouble in finding a place to use these decorative storage pieces either, and then you can always combine them with other Dollar Tree DIYs. If you are trying to organize your kitchen, these are great for coffee pods or other small items to clean up your drawers, while this Dollar Tree pots and pans hack storage hack frees up space in kitchen cabinets. If you're aiming to organize your bathroom, you can add some variety to your organization decor with these vases and this Dollar Tree DIY to instantly declutter your bathroom countertop space.