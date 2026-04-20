Upgrade A Worn-Down Planter Into A Stunning Faux-Stone Plant Stand On A Budget

Beautiful plant stands transform your outdoor space into an elegant oasis, but real stone options often have high price tags. If you want the classic, textured look of stone without breaking the bank, there's an easy way to create a modern plant stand by upcycling an old planter. With a planter, a large dish, and some strong glue, you can easily put together your own budget-friendly outdoor plant stand. The real magic happens once you decorate the piece to look like stone, which can be done in a few different ways. To get the perfect stone look for your project, you'll need a stone spray paint finish. Depending on how you want to style your planter, you may need paint, too. You'll also need a bowl, which will serve as the base of the stand.

To get the look of classic stone, Rust-Oleum's stone spray paint is a great option, though other brands carry similar products. Rust-Oleum's textured finish comes in several colors including gray, black, and bleached stone. On Amazon, you can get a can of Rust-Oleum's Stone Creations Spray Paint for about $17, keeping this project much more affordable than real stone. If you prefer the look of a concrete plant stand, stucco patch is another option for transforming your DIY plant stand into a gorgeous faux stone fixture. Your stone-effect plant stand could sit on your patio, by your front door, or inside your home. This project would also be great for getting the look of a stylish stone planter on a budget, if you'd prefer a plant pot to a stand.