Upgrade A Worn-Down Planter Into A Stunning Faux-Stone Plant Stand On A Budget
Beautiful plant stands transform your outdoor space into an elegant oasis, but real stone options often have high price tags. If you want the classic, textured look of stone without breaking the bank, there's an easy way to create a modern plant stand by upcycling an old planter. With a planter, a large dish, and some strong glue, you can easily put together your own budget-friendly outdoor plant stand. The real magic happens once you decorate the piece to look like stone, which can be done in a few different ways. To get the perfect stone look for your project, you'll need a stone spray paint finish. Depending on how you want to style your planter, you may need paint, too. You'll also need a bowl, which will serve as the base of the stand.
To get the look of classic stone, Rust-Oleum's stone spray paint is a great option, though other brands carry similar products. Rust-Oleum's textured finish comes in several colors including gray, black, and bleached stone. On Amazon, you can get a can of Rust-Oleum's Stone Creations Spray Paint for about $17, keeping this project much more affordable than real stone. If you prefer the look of a concrete plant stand, stucco patch is another option for transforming your DIY plant stand into a gorgeous faux stone fixture. Your stone-effect plant stand could sit on your patio, by your front door, or inside your home. This project would also be great for getting the look of a stylish stone planter on a budget, if you'd prefer a plant pot to a stand.
Making a faux stone plant stand from repurposed materials
Flip an old, large planter upside down to make the base of your plant stand. Now, you'll need a dish or bowl that fits well onto the bottom of the planter. Apply a very strong adhesive, such as Gorilla Glue, onto the underside of your dish and press it onto the planter. If you only have smaller planters, glue the bottoms of two together to create a uniquely shaped base. Add your dish on top to finish the stand. With your stand constructed, you can turn it into an eye-catching stone look-alike. If you'd prefer to make a faux stone planter, simply leave your planter as is and begin decorating.
To create the stone finish of this unique way to display your plants, think about the aesthetic you want first. Consider using white or black paint as a base layer to alter the color of your faux stone. Combining baking soda with a little acrylic paint and dabbing it onto your plant stand can also help to add more texture. After applying your base color, spray the stone finish onto your DIY plant stand. For a different look, simply use three coats of the stone spray directly on the project. To get more of a concrete stone appearance, use a brush to apply two coats of stucco patch. Once it's dry, paint your project gray, rubbing a little peat moss into the wet paint to give your plant stand more texture.