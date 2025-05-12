Try A Fun Pool Noodle Hack To Get The Look Of A Stylish Stone Planter On A Budget
When it comes to filling those bookshelves or adorning a console, using vintage or contemporary ceramics as decorative accents is a chic way to elevate your home and showcase unique pieces with a design-forward perspective. Really, who doesn't love a stoneware vase full of flowers? The only catch is that these items, especially the handmade variety, can cost a pretty penny to collect. So what do you do if that gorgeous stoneware bubble vase you've had your eye on – it would be absolutely perfect on your entry table – simply isn't in the budget? Thankfully, while some sculptural stoneware bubble vases can exceed $50, Watch, Share, Save (@watchsharesave) shared on TikTok how they upgraded a spare basic plastic vase with a pool noodle and stone effect paint to create a budget-friendly bubble planter dupe for a fraction of the cost.
This easy-peasy DIY is perfect for a novice, requiring only a glue gun, a knife, a pool noodle, stone textured spray paint, and a basic plastic vessel. You can use a clear vase with a tapered silhouette like on TikTok, but it's worth noting that it may be easier to get clean cuts with a straight-edged vase since the cuts don't have to be angled to match the taper. Once you have your vase and other supplies, it's time to kick off this incredibly simple DIY pool noodle hack to create the modern flower vase of your dreams without breaking the bank.
Create a faux stone vase with pool noodles for shape and stone effect paint for texture
@watchsharesave
Pool noodle plant pot 🤯! Would you give this a go? #plant #plants #plantsoftiktok #poolnoodle #pipelagging #poolnoodles #diy #diyproject #diyonabudget #makeit #craft #crafts♬ Waterfall - Disclosure & RAYE
To create your own faux-stone bubble planter, cut your pool noodle in half lengthwise with a knife so you have semi-circular long pieces to work with. The TikToker then used a glue gun to apply adhesive to the cut side of the noodle and stuck it to the bottom of the planter in a ring, trimming it to size while glued. However, it might work better to measure the diameter, pre-cut, and test-fit the piece for a cleaner connection. Once the piece lines up nicely, use the glue gun to adhere the pool noodle in a ring around the bottom of the vase. Continue this process, lining up all the seams along the same side and stacking the rings on top of each other until you've covered the whole vase. Using a can of white spray paint, prime the entire piece for color coverage because some pool noodles are quite brightly hued. Next, purchase a can of stone effect paint, such as Rust-Oleum Stone Paint from Amazon, in your preferred color. Following the instructions on the can for best results, spray multiple layers until you achieve the desired faux-stone texture.
While the TikTok video stacked four noodles high for a medium tapered vase, you could do this on a short, wide planter for a chic two-tier effect. And while you're at the dollar store buying pool noodles, grab a noodle booster, a fluted connector piece, and spray with the same stone effect paint as a gorgeous companion vase to layer together.
For only the cost of a can of stone spray paint and a pool noodle, you can easily create your own beginner-friendly DIY faux stoneware bubble planter for dressing up your home.