Try A Fun Pool Noodle Hack To Get The Look Of A Stylish Stone Planter On A Budget

To create your own faux-stone bubble planter, cut your pool noodle in half lengthwise with a knife so you have semi-circular long pieces to work with. The TikToker then used a glue gun to apply adhesive to the cut side of the noodle and stuck it to the bottom of the planter in a ring, trimming it to size while glued. However, it might work better to measure the diameter, pre-cut, and test-fit the piece for a cleaner connection. Once the piece lines up nicely, use the glue gun to adhere the pool noodle in a ring around the bottom of the vase. Continue this process, lining up all the seams along the same side and stacking the rings on top of each other until you've covered the whole vase. Using a can of white spray paint, prime the entire piece for color coverage because some pool noodles are quite brightly hued. Next, purchase a can of stone effect paint, such as Rust-Oleum Stone Paint from Amazon, in your preferred color. Following the instructions on the can for best results, spray multiple layers until you achieve the desired faux-stone texture.

While the TikTok video stacked four noodles high for a medium tapered vase, you could do this on a short, wide planter for a chic two-tier effect. And while you're at the dollar store buying pool noodles, grab a noodle booster, a fluted connector piece, and spray with the same stone effect paint as a gorgeous companion vase to layer together.

For only the cost of a can of stone spray paint and a pool noodle, you can easily create your own beginner-friendly DIY faux stoneware bubble planter for dressing up your home.