Porcelain Vs. Quartz Countertops: Which Costs Less?

Deciding on a new countertop material when remodeling your kitchen can be tough. It often comes down to two major factors: durability and cost. Porcelain and quartz are two popular surfaces because they do a great job of balancing these things. They're both reliable in the long term, and they fall into the middle ground as far as installation costs. But which one is going to cost you less? The answer to this question varies, and often comes down to small details associated with installation, design, and the manufacturer. If you're looking purely at the price of materials, though, porcelain is usually the winner. Both surfaces can come with additional costs, however, and sometimes, these will be higher when you're working with porcelain.

According to HomeGuide, quartz typically costs between $30 and $100 per square foot for the materials, while porcelain usually runs between $25 and $80 instead. These are fairly wide ranges, however, and unfortunately, the costs associated with installation can also vary in a similar manner. The price of installing quartz is typically between $20 and $50 per square foot, and the cost of installing porcelain can be anywhere from $15 to $40 per square foot. Fabrication of porcelain, however, usually requires more expertise. The size of the slab and the type of finish can also bring the price tag up significantly, and sometimes, the end result will be that porcelain costs just as much as quartz. Don't forget that there are plenty of worthwhile countertop upgrades that should also be included in your budget.