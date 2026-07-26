Transform Old Jar Lids Into Stunning Patio Decor With A Boho Twist

To begin, either spray paint your jar lids or decoupage them with boho-themed paper and Outdoor Mod Podge. If your boho-themed paper is too plain, you can include drawings of things like celestial symbols, a tree of life, or lotus flowers. Next, cut strands of jute twine, such as this Handyman Crafts Natural Jute Twine, that are approximately 2 feet long. Take a strand and attach its end to the inner rim of a lid using hot glue. Squeeze glue around its bottom lip, then place the matching lid over it. Essentially, the lids should be sandwiching the twine, creating a chime. Repeat these steps until you have a number of them.

You can now string wooden or colorful beads onto the strands of twine. Or, if you adore decorating with real seashells from the beach, you could carefully drill holes and string those on instead. This completes the chime part of this project. Next, grab the wooden ring and crisscross two wooden dowels over its top. If needed, cut them so they fit just right. Attach the sticks together using glue and twine, then adhere them to the ring's top using the same.

Put your wind chime together by knotting the jar lid strands all around the top piece. Use varying lengths and ensure the chimes can clatter. Tie the small wooden ring to the top to use as a hanger, or create a loop out of rope. Now, you've successfully DIYed a cutesy patio decor made from jar lids.