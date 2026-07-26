Transform Old Jar Lids Into Stunning Patio Decor With A Boho Twist
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
Unless you repurpose old jars, you might not see a reason to hang onto their lids. Well, here's one: To make a beautiful wind chime for your patio. Transforming items that are typically tossed out isn't anything new. In fact, you can even reuse caps from glass bottles to DIY charming outdoor decor. But in this case, you can craft a wind chime that has a dreamy, boho vibe, as it incorporates materials like wood, jute twine, and colorful beads. Plus, you can even adorn the lids with designs symbolic of the aesthetic — which is exactly what YouTuber Evrim Taşer Yılmaz did in this DIY project.
You'll have to save a large amount of jar lids for the DIY. Since they'll be clinking together to make music, the more the better (about 20 is ideal). While there isn't a required size for the lids, you'll need two matching ones per dangling chime you're going to create. Don't worry if they're different colors — you can either paint over them or cover them up, like with this LSCRAPZZ Boho Patterned Scrapbook Paper. To make the top piece, you'll need a wooden ring similar to a Kemcatui Bamboo Floral Hoop, and also a small version to help with hanging. Grab some thin wood dowels as well.
How to craft a boho windchime for your patio using old jar lids
To begin, either spray paint your jar lids or decoupage them with boho-themed paper and Outdoor Mod Podge. If your boho-themed paper is too plain, you can include drawings of things like celestial symbols, a tree of life, or lotus flowers. Next, cut strands of jute twine, such as this Handyman Crafts Natural Jute Twine, that are approximately 2 feet long. Take a strand and attach its end to the inner rim of a lid using hot glue. Squeeze glue around its bottom lip, then place the matching lid over it. Essentially, the lids should be sandwiching the twine, creating a chime. Repeat these steps until you have a number of them.
You can now string wooden or colorful beads onto the strands of twine. Or, if you adore decorating with real seashells from the beach, you could carefully drill holes and string those on instead. This completes the chime part of this project. Next, grab the wooden ring and crisscross two wooden dowels over its top. If needed, cut them so they fit just right. Attach the sticks together using glue and twine, then adhere them to the ring's top using the same.
Put your wind chime together by knotting the jar lid strands all around the top piece. Use varying lengths and ensure the chimes can clatter. Tie the small wooden ring to the top to use as a hanger, or create a loop out of rope. Now, you've successfully DIYed a cutesy patio decor made from jar lids.