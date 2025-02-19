Artsy DIY Ideas For Decorating With Real Seashells From The Beach

Whether you prefer decorating in the upscale and comforting coastal grandmother style or the relaxed beach vibe, using real seashells is a great way to bring any chic beach style to your home. If you love a good stroll with your toes in the sand, coastal decor is something you can easily pick up during your daily walk, or at least on your vacation. Simply collect a variety of shells that pique your interest as the salt lightly sprays your face, and later, turn them into the ultimate seashell decor. If you're really landlocked, however, you can consider buying these Fangoo mixed beach seashells of various sizes and colors.

Seashell projects combine three important aspects of any coastal inspired aesthetic: the beach, leisure time, and an inclination for natural art. A popular seashell DIY that's easy for first timers is making seashell wind chimes. All you need for this project is a few pieces of driftwood, your handpicked seashells, and some string. Use a variety of string lengths to attach your chosen shells to your driftwood. Tie more string to the driftwood to add another horizontal piece of wood. Add shells to this second hanging driftwood piece for a tiered wind chime. Lastly, use a longer string attached to each end of your first driftwood to be able to hang the windchime. Attach the windchime outside your front door so each time you or a guest arrives at your home they are instantly greeted with the calming sounds and sights of the sea.