Turn Jar Lids Into Cutesy Patio Decor With This Crafty DIY

We're all about saving money and creating cute, inexpensive decor, so basically that means we're always searching for genius ways to use lids from old jars instead of tossing them. Here's an excellent one that has been making the rounds on social media and results in some super cutesy, unique additions for your patio decor. When decorating your outdoor spaces, don't let yourself forget the basics of designing that call for including elements that add texture, visual interest, and pops of color. Though this project is simple, it can be a fun and easy way to incorporate all of these important aspects into your outdoor gathering space. It's got a very personalized touch that will make family and others alike feel right at home.

For this DIY project, gather up your unused jar lids, some different colored paints, paint brushes, water cups, a stick, some twine, craft paper, and any little decorations you think you might like to add (such as small gems, pearls, string, etc.). To complete these super cute, unique lids you're going to get as paint (creative as you want) and add some craftsy elements like the aforementioned pearls or jewels. It's the perfect project to complete with friends, family, or even your kids, so feel free to make a thing of it! At the end, you'll have some adorable, conversation-starting decor for your patio.