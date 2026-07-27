This Discontinued Nautical Vintage Dishware Brand Is A Collector's Dream

The Iden Pottery company existed from 1959 to 2002. None of its classic dinnerware, including the Oxney Green Nautical designs, are produced any longer. That makes the Nautical dinnerware ideal for collectors as there is a finite supply of the pieces in existence. With all collectables, rarity increases value. While this design looks old-fashioned, it was primarily introduced to the United States in the early 1990s, with the largest amount sent to Martha's Vineyard and the surrounding East Coast. Three additional importers in the U.S. added to the distribution of the design.

A dinner plate sells for about $100 on eBay and Etsy, a teapot, $200, and a bowl/serving dish about $130. That is around the price range of small items in the series; larger plates can sell for over $300. Pieces will have "Oxney Green," "hand painted," and "made in England" printed on the bottom. However, some later pieces will simply be imprinted with a black and white Oxney Green logo and "made in England." While available via online sellers as mentioned, Nautical dinnerware can be found in thrift stores, estate sales, antique stores, auctions, and even yard sales. The prices there can be much lower, offering true bargains. And let's face it: In collecting, the search is nearly as enjoyable as the find. Kitchenware collectables are in fashion and fun to find! But know that there are other pottery makers that used nautical motifs, so check out the pieces carefully. With ceramics, condition is a primary concern. The fewer chips the better; cracks are a value killer.