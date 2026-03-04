8 Valuable Vintage Dinnerware Pieces To Look For At An Estate Sale Or Thrift Store
When you think of dinnerware, what springs to mind? Perhaps you think of new collections from the Leeway Home, Noritake, or Mikasa brands that are guaranteed to bring quality to your table? Or do you think of vintage pieces from the likes of Spode, Wedgwood, and Royal Copenhagen? If you prefer the vintage pieces over the new, you're probably someone who likes to shop at thrift stores or estate sales — and both are excellent places to find some valuable vintage pottery pieces.
As for what exactly "dinnerware" is, it's a collective term used to encompass the various pieces that come together to help serve a meal. These include dinner plates, salad/side plates, soup bowls, cups or mugs, and saucers. Vintage dinnerware can be found in a wide range of materials, including ceramic, porcelain, stoneware, earthenware, bone china, and glass.
So what are some of the most valuable types of vintage dinnerware pieces? The old-school names we mentioned earlier are certainly some, but relative newcomers like Fiestaware, jadeite, and CorningWare also make the list. Many of these brands command high prices for some of their most famous patterns. As such, if you happen across one of these valuable collectibles at an estate sale or thrift store, you'd be wise to snatch them up before someone else does.
Keep an eye out for Wedgwood patterns
Wedgwood is an English pottery brand that has produced numerous ceramic and porcelain dinnerware patterns since 1759. Certain patterns, such as the Blue Willow, are common but highly sought after, while the infamous Quince patterns are so rare that you'd be beyond lucky to find one at a thrift store. As an example of value, a 12-piece set of Florentine plates and saucers can fetch around $250 at auction. So, finding some for a couple bucks at a thrift store or estate sale could be considered a steal.
Jadeite is more valuable than you think
Fire-King jadeite is a type of glass dinnerware that is known for its green hue and iconic patterns like the floral Alice line, the rare Philbe line, and the common-yet-beautiful Jane Ray line, which has a rayed border design with a clean center. A completed Jane Ray set can easily set you back upwards of $700, while Philbe pieces can end up going for over $500 for a single mug. There's a reason you should never pass on this type of vintage glass at an estate sale.
Royal Copenhagen is highly sought after
The Royal Copenhagen company has a long history of manufacturing quality dinnerware pieces. Buyers are often on the lookout for the classic Blue Fluted Lace or Flora Danica collections. A full set of vintage Blue Fluted Lace can fetch upwards of $1,200 at auction, while a set of Flora Danica plates can be worth nearly $10,000. Look out for the Royal Copenhagen crown insignia on the bottom of these pieces to ensure authenticity. The Flora Danica pieces are specifically aimed at showcasing the flowers of Denmark, which makes them easily recognizable.
You can't go wrong with a Spode
Founded in 1770, Spode is another English transferware manufacturer known for excellent quality. Perhaps the most famous pattern created by the company is the Blue Italian, which first appeared in 1816 and features a number of rural Italian scenes set in blue against white backgrounds. Versions from the 19th century, which can be identified by the "Spode's Italian, Copeland, England" back stamp, are easily worth hundreds — or even thousands — of dollars. So, keep your eyes peeled for more affordably-priced Spode items at an estate sale.
Fiestaware is fun and colorful
Introduced by the Homer Laughlin China Company of West Virginia in 1936, Fiestaware is a collection of colorful dinnerware sets offered in a vibrant array of colors. While you can find cheaper plates and bowls, one popular item that commands a surprisingly high price – over $500 in some cases – is the relish tray, which consists of six separate plate/bowl components that come together into a single serving tray. You can get them in a kaleidoscope of colors, and they're worth checking out if colorful styling is your thing.
Haviland Limoges are highly decorative
Limoges porcelain china has been made in France since the 18th century, and one of its premier American manufacturers is Haviland, which has been in business since 1842. This dinnerware is prized for its hand-painted patterns, and finding a vintage piece can be tricky, which leads to hefty prices. Pieces from the Schleiger Service line, which can be identified by the Schleiger numbers printed on the bottom of the pieces, can fetch between $500-$1,500 at auction. As such, finding any at more affordable prices would be worth a purchase.
The beauty of Royal Worcester
Royal Worcester, an English heritage brand that was founded in the city of Worcester in 1751, still manufactures bone china dinnerware today that's prized for beautiful designs and patterns. The Evesham collection, which was first introduced in 1961, has remained tremendously popular and highly collectable. The pattern designs are based on a local fruits and vegetables, and a full dinner set can easily set you back close to $2,000. Stumbling across one for far less money at an estate sale could be considered the find of the century.
Mid-century CorningWare is as fun to own as it looks
It's no secret that vintage CorningWare pieces can be really expensive. Some casserole dishes from the 1960s and '70s can be worth around $10,000. The most famous and sought-after pattern is the Blue Cornflower, which was produced from 1958 to 1988. It's not uncommon to stumble across these at estate sales, because CorningWare had very popular items during its heyday. If you see some that aren't ridiculously priced, you should purchase them without question.