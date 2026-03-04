8 Valuable Vintage Dinnerware Pieces To Look For At An Estate Sale Or Thrift Store

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

When you think of dinnerware, what springs to mind? Perhaps you think of new collections from the Leeway Home, Noritake, or Mikasa brands that are guaranteed to bring quality to your table? Or do you think of vintage pieces from the likes of Spode, Wedgwood, and Royal Copenhagen? If you prefer the vintage pieces over the new, you're probably someone who likes to shop at thrift stores or estate sales — and both are excellent places to find some valuable vintage pottery pieces.

As for what exactly "dinnerware" is, it's a collective term used to encompass the various pieces that come together to help serve a meal. These include dinner plates, salad/side plates, soup bowls, cups or mugs, and saucers. Vintage dinnerware can be found in a wide range of materials, including ceramic, porcelain, stoneware, earthenware, bone china, and glass.

So what are some of the most valuable types of vintage dinnerware pieces? The old-school names we mentioned earlier are certainly some, but relative newcomers like Fiestaware, jadeite, and CorningWare also make the list. Many of these brands command high prices for some of their most famous patterns. As such, if you happen across one of these valuable collectibles at an estate sale or thrift store, you'd be wise to snatch them up before someone else does.