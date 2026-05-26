The Kitchenware Collectible That Is Now The Ultimate Thrift Store Find For Kitschy Decor
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If you're all about kitschy and quirky decor and have a knack for thrifting, there's one style of cookware to keep an eye out for the next time you're at a flea market, vintage shop, or thrift store — collectible enamelware. Lightweight, durable, and available in a range of styles and patterns, enamelware has been around for millennia, with early evidence of the enameling process found in a tomb in Cyprus. Flash forward several centuries, and enamelware had its heyday in the 1800s, in the American West. People heading out across the prairies in covered wagons loved enamelware since it was sturdy and lightweight.
Enamelware pieces started out pretty plain, but things were jazzed up quickly, with brands rolling out enamelware with speckled or mottled finishes. By the mid-20th century, pieces with funky motifs and patterns, such as Cathrineholm's lotus pattern, were popular, making them collectibles today (Cathrineholm enamelware can also be quite valuable, selling for hundreds). As new, lightweight, durable materials became widely available, such as plastic Tupperware and stainless steel, enamelware lost some of its cachet and became more popular for use around the campfire rather than in the kitchen.
But now, enamelware has gone from camping-chic to a 21st-century trend. So, seek it out at the thrift store if you love kitschy decor. Whether you prefer the classic Americana style or bold and funky Scandinavian patterns, add a few pieces to your home decor for an instantly retro, quirky look.
How to spot vintage enamelware in thrift stores
You can split vintage enamelware into two categories: pre-1930s and post-mid 20th century. The post-mid 20th century pieces are typically easier to spot in thrift stores, as many earlier pieces didn't have stamps or marks on them. Certain mid-century brands also have distinctive traits, like the lotus pattern on Cathrineholm enamelware or the plus-sign shaped handle on the lids of Dansk pots and pans. Also, keep in mind that though brands like Le Creuset make enameled kitchenware that's perfect for thrifting, it's not the same as enamelware. Le Creuset's products are enameled cast iron, rather than lighter weight steel.
The construction of the cookware can also clue you in as to whether it's vintage or not. Older enamelware is going to be heftier and heavier than pieces made today. It's also likely to have parts that are soldered on, rather than molded, such as the handles on lids or the sides of a pan.
Another tell-tale sign that a piece is vintage is its condition. Enamelware is sturdy but not that sturdy. Older pieces are likely to be chipped, so you can see the metal peeking through. Since one of the original reasons for enameling was to keep toxins like lead and cyanide from leeching into food, don't use any chipped enamelware pieces for cooking. To ensure the safety of you and your family, it's ultimately best to use vintage enamelware as decor.