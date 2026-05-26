The Kitchenware Collectible That Is Now The Ultimate Thrift Store Find For Kitschy Decor

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If you're all about kitschy and quirky decor and have a knack for thrifting, there's one style of cookware to keep an eye out for the next time you're at a flea market, vintage shop, or thrift store — collectible enamelware. Lightweight, durable, and available in a range of styles and patterns, enamelware has been around for millennia, with early evidence of the enameling process found in a tomb in Cyprus. Flash forward several centuries, and enamelware had its heyday in the 1800s, in the American West. People heading out across the prairies in covered wagons loved enamelware since it was sturdy and lightweight.

Enamelware pieces started out pretty plain, but things were jazzed up quickly, with brands rolling out enamelware with speckled or mottled finishes. By the mid-20th century, pieces with funky motifs and patterns, such as Cathrineholm's lotus pattern, were popular, making them collectibles today (Cathrineholm enamelware can also be quite valuable, selling for hundreds). As new, lightweight, durable materials became widely available, such as plastic Tupperware and stainless steel, enamelware lost some of its cachet and became more popular for use around the campfire rather than in the kitchen.

But now, enamelware has gone from camping-chic to a 21st-century trend. So, seek it out at the thrift store if you love kitschy decor. Whether you prefer the classic Americana style or bold and funky Scandinavian patterns, add a few pieces to your home decor for an instantly retro, quirky look.