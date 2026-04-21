Everyone Had One In The '50s And '60s - Now It's A Hidden Thrift Store Gem For Quirky Decor

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Thrift stores are full of items that were treasured in one decade but considered tacky by the next. The interesting part of the treasure-to-trash cycle is that some of those old, unwanted items from one generation become desirable to a new generation. Quirky, collectible vintage pieces such as TV lamps just might show up in the home decor section of your favorite thrift store. These figural pieces, often made of ceramic, once adorned the tops of midcentury TV sets to offer a bit of an ambient glow as families watched TV in the dark. Though they were made during the midcentury era, which peaked in the 1950s and 1960s, these lamps are still interesting enough to decorate a bookcase or shelf, as many of them just look like kitschy sculptures rather than lamps. Whether you're into retro kitsch or grandma chic decor, the right TV lamp could enhance your abode.

A TV lamp may may be in the shape of an animal, a boat, a vehicle, a mermaid, a theatrical mask, or just about anything else that might look nice displayed in a midcentury living room. If you're lucky enough to find one in a thrift store, you could save some serious cash on your newfound treasure. As with other collectibles, TV lamps sold in antique stores may cost considerably more than those found in thrift stores. If you visit multiple places to find your favorite retro wares, TV lamps are also among valuable collectibles to search for at estate sales.