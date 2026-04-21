Everyone Had One In The '50s And '60s - Now It's A Hidden Thrift Store Gem For Quirky Decor
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
Thrift stores are full of items that were treasured in one decade but considered tacky by the next. The interesting part of the treasure-to-trash cycle is that some of those old, unwanted items from one generation become desirable to a new generation. Quirky, collectible vintage pieces such as TV lamps just might show up in the home decor section of your favorite thrift store. These figural pieces, often made of ceramic, once adorned the tops of midcentury TV sets to offer a bit of an ambient glow as families watched TV in the dark. Though they were made during the midcentury era, which peaked in the 1950s and 1960s, these lamps are still interesting enough to decorate a bookcase or shelf, as many of them just look like kitschy sculptures rather than lamps. Whether you're into retro kitsch or grandma chic decor, the right TV lamp could enhance your abode.
A TV lamp may may be in the shape of an animal, a boat, a vehicle, a mermaid, a theatrical mask, or just about anything else that might look nice displayed in a midcentury living room. If you're lucky enough to find one in a thrift store, you could save some serious cash on your newfound treasure. As with other collectibles, TV lamps sold in antique stores may cost considerably more than those found in thrift stores. If you visit multiple places to find your favorite retro wares, TV lamps are also among valuable collectibles to search for at estate sales.
Identifying a thrift store TV lamp (and how to use one in your house)
When you find a midcentury figure at the thrift store, the key clues that it's a TV lamp are a cord sticking out of the back and a socket for a light bulb inside. The bulb isn't generally visible from the front since, by design, the front is blocked so it emits a soft glow that's easy on the eyes. In fact, some TV lamps also doubled as planters, clocks, or radios in the '50s and '60s.
Since thousands of different designs were made by more than 100 manufacturers, there's likely to be a style that suits your decor. Display a Siamese cat lamp in your guest bedroom with kitschy cat decor, or light up an assortment of TV lamps inside a glass-fronted midcentury modern china cabinet to create a glow after dark in your dining room. A panther or clipper ship TV lamp with a clock could look nice displayed in a man cave or in your basement bar, along with some 1960s barware. Any planter TV lamp would look nice on a plant shelf, serving as a planter by day and an ambient light source at night. Some of these combos might look nice displayed among a collection of head vases.
The prices on thrift-store TV lamps vary wildly, and are largely based upon whether the pricing team knows they have something potentially of value. Even in antique shops and online sites such as Etsy, the prices vary greatly based on rarity and by what the seller thinks their TV lamps are worth. Current Etsy TV lamp pricing ranges from around $40 on up to hundreds of dollars.