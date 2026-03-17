The Vintage Tupperware To Look For At Thrift Stores For A More Valuable Haul
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It's hard to imagine that those old Tupperware sets your grandma owned could actually hold some significant value. These days, though, people are looking to bring a bit of vintage back into their lives. Even Costco is selling vintage-inspired Tupperware sets to meet the demand. However, instead of getting new things made to look vintage, buyers are looking to purchase actual vintage mid-century Tupperware. And there is one specific style to look for at thrift stores if you want to make your haul all the more valuable: Servalier bowls.
The Servalier line first appeared in the 1970s. The containers came in sets of three, four, or five, and they're perfect for food transportation and storage. They are easily identified by the trademark sunburst pattern on the lid. The lines fan out out from a central circle which, if pressed, opens the containers from their airtight seal. The Servalier line came in multiple different shapes and volume limits, making them highly practical as well as stylish.
The line also came in a collection of wild period colors including orange, green, blue, and yellow. Like other lines of Tupperware, the Sevalier bowls and containers could be stacked inside one another, making them great for organizing snacks in your pantry. But aside from the retro and potentially sentimental value they hold, just how valuable can they actually be?
How much is vintage Servalier Tupperware worth?
While it's not as valuable as, say, a rare Pyrex Lucky in Love bowl worth $22k, the Servalier line of Tupperware still commands a higher value than you might think. According to FinanceBuzz, the value of a four-canister Servalier set hovers between $52 and $149. Obviously, the value increases greatly if the canisters are in excellent shape and come in complete sets.
There are variables to this price range. For example, you can find individual Servalier canisters for as little as $20 online. But, the more pieces in a given collection, the more value it's going to have. For example, a set of four stackable golden Servailer containers in great condition can go for over $75, while a full range of multicolored cups, pitchers, and containers might cost close to $300.
While the pattern is certainly the main indicator of the Servalier line, there are a few other components you'll want to check for to ensure authenticity in your purchase. The first is going to be the Tupperware label itself, which will be stamped on the bottom of each container. Next will be a set of two numbers printed beneath the label, which should indicate which mold you're looking at. Regardless of resale value, if you love '70s vintage Tupperware and you see that sunburst lid at a decent price, there's not much shame in buying one for yourself.