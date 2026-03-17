The Vintage Tupperware To Look For At Thrift Stores For A More Valuable Haul

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It's hard to imagine that those old Tupperware sets your grandma owned could actually hold some significant value. These days, though, people are looking to bring a bit of vintage back into their lives. Even Costco is selling vintage-inspired Tupperware sets to meet the demand. However, instead of getting new things made to look vintage, buyers are looking to purchase actual vintage mid-century Tupperware. And there is one specific style to look for at thrift stores if you want to make your haul all the more valuable: Servalier bowls.

The Servalier line first appeared in the 1970s. The containers came in sets of three, four, or five, and they're perfect for food transportation and storage. They are easily identified by the trademark sunburst pattern on the lid. The lines fan out out from a central circle which, if pressed, opens the containers from their airtight seal. The Servalier line came in multiple different shapes and volume limits, making them highly practical as well as stylish.

The line also came in a collection of wild period colors including orange, green, blue, and yellow. Like other lines of Tupperware, the Sevalier bowls and containers could be stacked inside one another, making them great for organizing snacks in your pantry. But aside from the retro and potentially sentimental value they hold, just how valuable can they actually be?