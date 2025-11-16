Costco Is Selling A Vintage-Inspired Tupperware Set That's An Instant Classic
Like most people, you likely have a love-hate relationship with your food storage containers. When they're readily available and just the right size to hold exactly what you need to store, all is good. But they always let you down when those lids mysteriously disappear, leaving you with a cupboard full of unusable containers and a pile of orphaned lids. After a few years, this might force you to hunt down a new full set altogether — and if you're in that situation, you may want to consider the Tupperware Heritage Collection 32-piece Food Storage Container Set, which is available at Costco for $79.99.
Any new set of Tupperware will look good and help your food stay fresh longer, but this specific set will be particularly useful for some, as it comes in two colorful sets that are less likely to get mixed up or lost. One is orange, with pieces ranging from magenta to tangerine to yellow, and the other is blue, with pieces in colors like navy, turquoise, and lime. According to Costco, the items in the set are also BPA-free and dishwasher safe. Here's the question, though: Is it actually worth that hefty price tag?
What customers say about the Tupperware Heritage Collection
Obviously, $79.99 is quite a hit to the wallet for a set of food storage containers, so you'll need to be sure that this is the right product for you. With that in mind, it's worth turning to the reviews on Costco's website.
Luckily, most of them are glowing. With a 4.6 rating out of about 400 reviews, the top comments highlight how this particular Tupperware set makes them feel. One reviewer, for example, says, "You know when something surprises you and makes you really happy? That's exactly how I feel after getting this set of Tupperware!" Other reviewers appreciate the 70s feeling this set inspires. "I really like this set and the vintage vibe," explains one. And TikTok's @costcohotfinds says: "Retro and reminds me of my grandma."
Yet, as you may expect, many TikTok commenters were shocked at that price tag. "You had me until I saw the price," one person says, while another adds, "It's cute, but $70 ... for Tupperware?" Meanwhile, other potential customers wished the set came in other colors. On Reddit, one commenter says, "Those colors are sort of nostalgic. If it were any three of orange, goldenrod, brown, or pea green, it would be an irresistible purchase." Another adds, "The avocado green would be my kryptonite." Of course, if you're not the nostalgic type in the first place — or if you're working on a tighter budget — you might want to try one of Amazon's best food storage containers to keep your leftovers in check.