Costco Is Selling A Vintage-Inspired Tupperware Set That's An Instant Classic

Obviously, $79.99 is quite a hit to the wallet for a set of food storage containers, so you'll need to be sure that this is the right product for you. With that in mind, it's worth turning to the reviews on Costco's website.

Luckily, most of them are glowing. With a 4.6 rating out of about 400 reviews, the top comments highlight how this particular Tupperware set makes them feel. One reviewer, for example, says, "You know when something surprises you and makes you really happy? That's exactly how I feel after getting this set of Tupperware!" Other reviewers appreciate the 70s feeling this set inspires. "I really like this set and the vintage vibe," explains one. And TikTok's @costcohotfinds says: "Retro and reminds me of my grandma."

Yet, as you may expect, many TikTok commenters were shocked at that price tag. "You had me until I saw the price," one person says, while another adds, "It's cute, but $70 ... for Tupperware?" Meanwhile, other potential customers wished the set came in other colors. On Reddit, one commenter says, "Those colors are sort of nostalgic. If it were any three of orange, goldenrod, brown, or pea green, it would be an irresistible purchase." Another adds, "The avocado green would be my kryptonite." Of course, if you're not the nostalgic type in the first place — or if you're working on a tighter budget — you might want to try one of Amazon's best food storage containers to keep your leftovers in check.