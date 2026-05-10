If You Thrift One Vintage Kitchenware Brand This Year, It Needs To Be This

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If you love thrifting, there is one brand to keep your eyes peeled for while you are out shopping. Le Creuset has been creating crockery since 1925, giving collectors more than a century of vintage options to discover. The kitchenware is known to be built well and durable for daily use. It also comes in lots of fun colors, which the company cycles through from time to time, making the retired options more valuable for collectors because of the scarcity. Fans often take to social media to grieve the retired colors missing from their collections. Plus, your Le Creuset color says a lot about your personality, making the collection process even more fun.

In particular, the Le Creuset Dutch ovens have a reputation for being built to last, with some home cooks saying that, even after 30 years of heavy-use, they are still going strong. This is likely due to the enamel that the craftspeople fuse to the cast iron during creation. The multiple layers applied make it more durable, and thus harder to wear down or chip. This durability makes vintage Le Creuset still useful to have around and not something that will make your kitchen look cluttered. In fact, even Marilyn Monroe and Julie Childs had Le Creuset in their kitchens, elevating the brand to a real celebrity status. However, thrifting vintage Le Creuset doesn't always have to cost you a fortune. For example, when online shopping, you can often find good deals, like a Elysees Yellow Dutch Oven (just like Marilyn Monroe had!) for just $250.