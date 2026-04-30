It's Not Le Creuset: The Valuable Kitchenware Brand To Look For At Thrift Stores

Finding an expensive and quality piece of cookware like a Le Creuset Dutch oven at the thrift store is a big score. However, there's another brand that compares to Le Creuset. If you're interested in enameled cast iron items, Staub is a quality cookware brand to look for at thrift stores for a valuable haul. These two are often compared to each other and are said to have a similar quality. Like Le Creuset, Staub was founded in France. Francis Staub created the first piece in 1974, and artisans still make Dutch ovens, skillets, braisers, frying pans, and other cookware staples there today. Though Le Creuset was developed decades earlier in 1925, Staub is still a rival competitor, leaving people arguing about which Dutch oven is better.

In recent years, some thrifters have been finding these expensive Staub cookware pieces in second-hand stores for a fraction of their original price and posting their success online. Brand new Staub Dutch ovens are typically between $200 and close to $700, depending on the size, color, and current sales. On the other hand, thrift stores may carry these items for surprisingly low prices, ranging from under $20 to about $50. Finding a Staub item in your local thrift store could be a rare occurrence, but keeping your eye out for them might help you snag a very valuable score.