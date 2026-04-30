It's Not Le Creuset: The Valuable Kitchenware Brand To Look For At Thrift Stores
Finding an expensive and quality piece of cookware like a Le Creuset Dutch oven at the thrift store is a big score. However, there's another brand that compares to Le Creuset. If you're interested in enameled cast iron items, Staub is a quality cookware brand to look for at thrift stores for a valuable haul. These two are often compared to each other and are said to have a similar quality. Like Le Creuset, Staub was founded in France. Francis Staub created the first piece in 1974, and artisans still make Dutch ovens, skillets, braisers, frying pans, and other cookware staples there today. Though Le Creuset was developed decades earlier in 1925, Staub is still a rival competitor, leaving people arguing about which Dutch oven is better.
In recent years, some thrifters have been finding these expensive Staub cookware pieces in second-hand stores for a fraction of their original price and posting their success online. Brand new Staub Dutch ovens are typically between $200 and close to $700, depending on the size, color, and current sales. On the other hand, thrift stores may carry these items for surprisingly low prices, ranging from under $20 to about $50. Finding a Staub item in your local thrift store could be a rare occurrence, but keeping your eye out for them might help you snag a very valuable score.
Identifying valuable Staub cookware while thrifting
Whether you're a reseller or a home cook, Staub cookware is the overlooked kitchen brand to look for at thrift stores. If you're unsure what you should be searching for while thrifting, Staub cookware is generally well labeled. Similar to the design of Le Creuset Dutch ovens, Staub varieties have their brand name embossed on the lid, and sometimes on the bottom as well. Though the classic Le Creuset pieces have a light colored interior, the inside of Staub's cookware is black. The handles of certain pieces, like frying pans or French ovens, may also display the Staub name, helping you to spot this cookware at a glance when browsing.
On reseller sites like Etsy and eBay, used Staub cookware has a large price range. Many sellers price Dutch ovens between $100 to $400. Pieces with more unique features, like the brand's rare, animal-shaped pieces or ones with detailed knobs, are priced higher, sometimes well over $1,000. Though Staub cookware has monetary value, it can also become a staple in your kitchen. These enameled cast-iron pans and pots are often recommended by chefs for their durability and versatility, and as a means to make all kinds of recipes. So, rather than paying full price, keep an eye on your thrift store's kitchen section for a useful steal.