Not Pyrex, Not Le Creuset: The Overlooked Kitchenware Brand To Look For At Thrift Stores

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Pyrex and Le Creuset are some of the most valuable vintage kitchen items at estate sales and thrift stores. The reasons why are simple. Both are heritage brands with a long history of quality and memorable designs. However, it's neither Pyrex or Le Creuset that you should be looking for when you go to thrift stores. Instead, seek out an overlooked kitchenware brand that is both stylish and surprisingly valuable: CorningWare.

Developed in the 1950s by Corning Glass Works of Corning, New York, CorningWare was made using a revolutionary ceramic glass known as Pyroceram. This material could withstand a temperature change of up to 840 degrees Fahrenheit. Since the material would not shatter at higher temperatures, it became perfect for use as cookware. CorningWare would produce a whole line of cake tins, casserole dishes, Dutch ovens, mixing bowls, and pie plates.

Though still produced today by Corelle, vintage CorningWare items are as iconic a kitchen product as you can find. They also hold an incredible amount of value depending on the type of dish you're looking for. A good quality CorningWare Blue Cornflower casserole dish from 1959 can go for as much as $23,000. As such, knowing what kinds of CorningWare to look for is vital if you want to nab one of these awesome — and potentially highly valuable — vintage cookware pieces at a thrift store.