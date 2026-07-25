Cuter Than Door Knobs: Dollar Tree Has A Chic Way To Transform Old Pickle Jars

Dollar Tree not only has jars of pickles in the grocery section, but it also sells a few simple materials to transform that glass jar into a glam storage container once the food is gone. We all know old pickle jars aren't trash and there are many genius ways to turn them into treasures. It just takes a little decoration, like this idea from TikTok creator @SophisticatedStyle411. The creator paints the jar and lid gold, adds lace and gemstone ribbon for texture, and tops it with the stopper from a decorative bottle. And all of those decorations come from Dollar Tree.

It's common to see creators transform old pickle jars into chic countertop storage with thrifted knobs, but this idea swaps out the usual knob for a bottle stopper. These Decorative Hammered Glass Bottles with Stoppers are ideal for the DIY, since the bottles are perfect as mini vases or for other projects. The tops have a round, multifaceted design that's elegant and perfectly sized as a handle for the pickle jar lid. While you're at Dollar Tree, grab a roll of Plastic Diamond Wrap Ribbon for the accents. This Floral Garden Lace Ribbon can be used to create the center accent.

To give the storage container an opaque look, add spray paint to your shopping list. The original TikTok version sticks with gold, emphasizing the luxurious, glamorous vibe. If gold doesn't work with your design scheme, change the finish to coordinate with other decor. You'll need glue to attach the embellishments, and you can also choose other decorations that better match your style.