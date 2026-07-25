Cuter Than Door Knobs: Dollar Tree Has A Chic Way To Transform Old Pickle Jars
Dollar Tree not only has jars of pickles in the grocery section, but it also sells a few simple materials to transform that glass jar into a glam storage container once the food is gone. We all know old pickle jars aren't trash and there are many genius ways to turn them into treasures. It just takes a little decoration, like this idea from TikTok creator @SophisticatedStyle411. The creator paints the jar and lid gold, adds lace and gemstone ribbon for texture, and tops it with the stopper from a decorative bottle. And all of those decorations come from Dollar Tree.
It's common to see creators transform old pickle jars into chic countertop storage with thrifted knobs, but this idea swaps out the usual knob for a bottle stopper. These Decorative Hammered Glass Bottles with Stoppers are ideal for the DIY, since the bottles are perfect as mini vases or for other projects. The tops have a round, multifaceted design that's elegant and perfectly sized as a handle for the pickle jar lid. While you're at Dollar Tree, grab a roll of Plastic Diamond Wrap Ribbon for the accents. This Floral Garden Lace Ribbon can be used to create the center accent.
To give the storage container an opaque look, add spray paint to your shopping list. The original TikTok version sticks with gold, emphasizing the luxurious, glamorous vibe. If gold doesn't work with your design scheme, change the finish to coordinate with other decor. You'll need glue to attach the embellishments, and you can also choose other decorations that better match your style.
Dress up a pickle jar with Dollar Tree craft supplies
When you want to use old pickle jars to DIY cute countertop storage, the first step is to remove the labels and wash the jar thoroughly. If it still smells after washing it with soap and water, soak it in equal parts water and vinegar. Baking soda paste made with water can also help. Once it's clean and dry, spray paint the jar and lid. You can paint them all the same color or two different colors to make the top stand out.
@sophisticatedstyle411
I upcycled a kitchen pickle jar & Dollar Tree finds using Amazon gold spray paint and silver rhinestone ribbon! You can find the paint & rhinestone ribbon in my Amazon storefront👇🏾 https://amzn.to/4gAT5eF #homedecor #dollartreediy #dollartree #monetizetiktok
After the paint dries, attach your decorations. The original version uses a strip of the lace ribbon around the center. To cover the spot where the ribbon ends meet, you could add a bow or faux flower. You can also use a wider strip of lace or fabric for the center, or layer on other decorations over the lace, like thin colorful ribbon or twine. The gemstone ribbon goes around the neck of the jar. To balance out the design, try wrapping the gemstone ribbon around the bottom of the jar, too.
For the faux jar lid handle, remove the stopper from the bottle. Then, wrap a short strip of the gemstone ribbon around the bottom to hide the rubber portion, and glue it to the lid of the jar. To dress it up a little, you can paint the rounded top or glue a smaller bead or gemstone on top.